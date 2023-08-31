Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak paired with Cristina Morales for ONE Fight Night 15

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2023

Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak will finally square off against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6.

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak

The three-round atomweight kickboxing bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both women were slated to face each other at ONE Fight Night 13 in early August. However, fate had other plans when Morales wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

Replacing Morales was her Spanish compatriot and former WBC Muay Thai World Champion, Lara Fernandez.

It posed an unexpected challenge for “Supergirl.” After all, she had meticulously prepared for a bout with Morales.

But true to her moniker, the 19-year-old Thai rose to the occasion in the 118-pound catchweight contest. She outclassed Fernandez and secured a convincing unanimous decision to improve her career record to 40-6-1 (3-1 in ONE).

Needless to say, her confidence is growing more and more with every win.

Golden opportunity could await Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak

With the echoes of her recent triumph still resonating, Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak finds herself standing at the precipice of another significant test.

Cristina Morales brings a wealth of experience to the table. The Spaniard boasts a remarkable 48-8 professional record. Moreover, she once reigned as the ISKA K-1 World Champion.

This bout offers a potential turning point in “Supergirl’s'” career and could propel her closer to her ultimate goal. That goal, of course, is a shot at ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd.

A victory against a foe of Morales’ caliber would certainly bolster her claim for a golden opportunity.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship

