Sergei Pavlovich reportedly set to serve as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic title fight at UFC 295

Sergei Pavlovich will be the backup fighter for the heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

In the main event of UFC 295 on November 11 in Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jon Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. It’s a massive fight and one many fans are hoping will stick together, but there will be a backup fighter just in case.

According to Russian journalist, Igor Lazorin, Sergei Pavlovich will be the backup fighter for the heavyweight title fight at UFC 295. He will be in New York and will weigh in and be ready to step in should anything happen to either Jones or Miocic.

“Sergei Pavlovich will be backup fighter for title fight Jones – Miocic! Info from Pavlovich’s manager Rizvan Magomedov,” Lazorin wrote on Instagram.

Of course, just because Pavlovich is the backup fighter, doesn’t mean he will fight at UFC 295. Even if Stipe Miocic can’t fight, Jon Jones would have the right to say no to a fight, and he did turn down a fight with Chael Sonnen on short notice before, so he is no stranger to wanting full camps to prepare for opponents.

Sergei Pavlovich (18-1) is coming off a first-round TKO win over Curtis Blaydes and before that, scored a 54-second KO win over Tai Tuivasa. The Russian is currently ranked number one at heavyweight and is 6-1 in the UFC but is on a six-fight win streak. On the win streak, he holds wins over Derrick Lewis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Maurice Greene, and Marcelo Golm. His lone loss came in his debut as he suffered a TKO loss to Alistair Overeem.