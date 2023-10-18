Islam Makhachev claims Khabib Nurmagomedov could “easily” come back and defeat current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “Without a doubt”

By Harry Kettle - October 18, 2023

Islam Makhachev has stated that he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov would be able to defeat Sean Strickland if he returned to the UFC.

Islam Makhachev

It’s been over three years since Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from mixed martial arts. The star from Dagestan walked away with an unbeaten record in his professional career, and while many wanted to see him return at some point, it doesn’t appear as if it’s going to happen.

His friend and training partner Islam Makhachev, however, is the new king of the lightweights, and has been since dethroning Charles Oliveira last year. This weekend, he’ll defend the belt for the second time against Alexander Volkanovski.

RELATED: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV REACTS AFTER ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI ACCEPTS SHORT NOTICE REMATCH WITH ISLAM MAKHACHEV AT UFC 294

Despite his preparation, he’s taken some time out to declare (via Instagram) that he believes the aforementioned Khabib would be able to knock off UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland if he came back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Islam_Makhachev (@islam_makhachev)

Makhachev backs Khabib

“Today I was asked: ‘Can Khabib come back and beat Sean Strickland in a championship fight?’. I can confidently answer that he can easily do it. It’s been three years since Khabib retired, but he never misses a training session. I can say without doubt, if he wants to, it’ll be no effort to him.”

There’s a tight bond between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, as we all know. However, it’s quite the statement to suggest he can go up 30 pounds in weight and still beat the middleweight champ.

For now, the focus is on Islam and what he can do in Abu Dhabi.

Do you agree with this assessment from Islam Makhachev? What do you believe is going to be next for Khabib Nurmagomedov in his career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

