Islam Makhachev claims Khabib Nurmagomedov could “easily” come back and defeat current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “Without a doubt”

Islam Makhachev has stated that he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov would be able to defeat Sean Strickland if he returned to the UFC.

It’s been over three years since Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from mixed martial arts. The star from Dagestan walked away with an unbeaten record in his professional career, and while many wanted to see him return at some point, it doesn’t appear as if it’s going to happen.

His friend and training partner Islam Makhachev, however, is the new king of the lightweights, and has been since dethroning Charles Oliveira last year. This weekend, he’ll defend the belt for the second time against Alexander Volkanovski.

Despite his preparation, he’s taken some time out to declare (via Instagram) that he believes the aforementioned Khabib would be able to knock off UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland if he came back.

Just imagine… Islam believes Khabib is stronger than ever and would be able to beat the current middleweight champion Sean Strickland if he decided to come back… Let’s talk now

👇 pic.twitter.com/zvFGPc1eHg — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 17, 2023