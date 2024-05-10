Luke Lessei goes head-to-head with Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 23
Luke Lessei aims to keep his momentum going in ONE Championship.
“The Chef” reports for duty again at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video. There, he locks horns with Bampara Kouyate in a featherweight Muay Thai showdown.
This event airs live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.
Lessei turned in a gutsy performance in his promotional debut back in December 2023 with an unforgettable duel against “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.
Although he narrowly missed victory in that contest, his tenacity and technical prowess earned him widespread admiration from fans worldwide.
Following his bout with Nattawut, he returned to the ring two months later, clinching a hard-earned split-decision victory over Eddie Abasolo.
In fact, his most recent win earned the Iowa native the #5 spot in the division’s rankings.
Now, Lessei stands poised to continue his ascent.
Bampara Kouyate looks to seize his moment against Luke Lessei
Standing in Luke Lessei’s path is the always dangerous Bampara Kouyate.
The Team Mehdi Zatout standout has established himself as one of Europe’s most respected competitors.
Kouyate made his ONE debut in October 2023, demonstrating his elite skills in a catchweight bout against Shakir Al-Tekreeti.
Although the Frenchman faced a setback in his debut, his performance underscored his readiness to compete at the highest level.
Dropping down to his natural weight class, Kouyate is determined to make a statement against Lessei and stake his claim among the division’s elite.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship