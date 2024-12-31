Khabib Nurmagomedov rates Islam Makhachev 4/5 after training session ahead of UFC 311

By Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov rated Islam Makhachev at a 4/5 after a recent training session ahead of UFC 311.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

The great Khabib Nurmagomedov has done some wonderful things in mixed martial arts. In addition to retiring with an unbeaten 29-0 record, he’s also helped train the next generation of superstars. Some are his own family members, and others are his close friends, such as Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want Islam Makhachev to fight Belal Muhammad

At UFC 311, Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. As you can imagine, Khabib is pretty heavily involved in the training camp as he tries to get Islam ready for one of the toughest tests of his career.

Following a recent training session, Khabib didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on how Makhachev performed.

Khabib rates Makhachev after training session

“We trained hard this week, you can tell by my face,” Makhachev said. “Let’s ask our coach.”

“Am I happy or not?” Khabib replied as he rode a stationary bike. “Honestly? Four out of five. Did we take a break on Wednesday evening? No of course [we weren’t allowed to]. We only rest on Sunday and Saturday evening.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Of course, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s job is to push Islam Makhachev to the limit. At this point in the champion’s career, he knows that everybody is coming for him in the lightweight division. If he doesn’t stay at the top of his game, even for a second, his entire empire could come crashing down – and Khabib knows that.

Do you believe that Islam Makhachev will be able to successfully retain his UFC lightweight championship at UFC 311 next month? What do you consider to be the weakest part of his game, if there is any? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

