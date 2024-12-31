Khabib Nurmagomedov rates Islam Makhachev 4/5 after training session ahead of UFC 311

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov rated Islam Makhachev at a 4/5 after a recent training session ahead of UFC 311.

The great Khabib Nurmagomedov has done some wonderful things in mixed martial arts. In addition to retiring with an unbeaten 29-0 record, he’s also helped train the next generation of superstars. Some are his own family members, and others are his close friends, such as Islam Makhachev.

At UFC 311, Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. As you can imagine, Khabib is pretty heavily involved in the training camp as he tries to get Islam ready for one of the toughest tests of his career.

Following a recent training session, Khabib didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on how Makhachev performed.