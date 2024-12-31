Khabib Nurmagomedov rates Islam Makhachev 4/5 after training session ahead of UFC 311
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov rated Islam Makhachev at a 4/5 after a recent training session ahead of UFC 311.
The great Khabib Nurmagomedov has done some wonderful things in mixed martial arts. In addition to retiring with an unbeaten 29-0 record, he’s also helped train the next generation of superstars. Some are his own family members, and others are his close friends, such as Islam Makhachev.
At UFC 311, Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. As you can imagine, Khabib is pretty heavily involved in the training camp as he tries to get Islam ready for one of the toughest tests of his career.
Following a recent training session, Khabib didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on how Makhachev performed.
😂Islam Makhachev shared a video on Instagram, saying he trained hard, but Khabib still wasn’t impressed, rating it as only a 4 out of 5 training week.
🎥 @MAKHACHEVMMA ▫️ pic.twitter.com/TE2umMPzbe
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 29, 2024
Khabib rates Makhachev after training session
“We trained hard this week, you can tell by my face,” Makhachev said. “Let’s ask our coach.”
“Am I happy or not?” Khabib replied as he rode a stationary bike. “Honestly? Four out of five. Did we take a break on Wednesday evening? No of course [we weren’t allowed to]. We only rest on Sunday and Saturday evening.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Of course, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s job is to push Islam Makhachev to the limit. At this point in the champion’s career, he knows that everybody is coming for him in the lightweight division. If he doesn’t stay at the top of his game, even for a second, his entire empire could come crashing down – and Khabib knows that.
Do you believe that Islam Makhachev will be able to successfully retain his UFC lightweight championship at UFC 311 next month? What do you consider to be the weakest part of his game, if there is any? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC