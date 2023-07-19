Brendan Schaub doesn’t blame Daniel Cormier for his initial comments about Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC: “That’s a paid gig man”

By Harry Kettle - July 19, 2023

Brendan Schaub has said that Daniel Cormier’s association with the Ultimate Fighting Championship was why he doubted Francis Ngannou’s exit.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC

When he left the UFC, many doubted Francis Ngannou’s ability to secure a big payday – including Daniel Cormier. The popular opinion was that he wouldn’t be able to find the same kind of deal that he had with the promotion.

It was an understandable thought process but ultimately, it wasn’t true. Instead, Ngannou has signed a lucrative deal with PFL in addition to getting booked to take on Tyson Fury in a boxing match.

Daniel Cormier recently took the opportunity to apologize to Ngannou for doubting what he’d be able to achieve. In the eyes of Brendan Schaub, though, he wasn’t surprised that DC said it in the first place.

Schaub ‘understands’ Cormier

“Who’s ‘DC’ work for?” Schaub asked. “You think he’s gonna go on his DC & RC show and say, ‘Francis made the right decision.’ No, you’re working for Mickey Mouse. And I love DC. Ryan Clark’s my – I love Ryan Clark, that’s my boy. But you can’t expect a hot take on there when a guy goes against the UFC and wins, for him to be like, ‘Yeah, good for him man,’ on ESPN. On his podcast, he’ll say it. When I worked for Showtime, I’d pitch you guys on Bellator, I had to be the face of defending (Conor) McGregor. That’s a paid gig man. They pay you well, I get it. It’s not selling out, it’s just doing your job, it’s insane. I don’t like it.”

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub on this matter? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Brendan Schaub Daniel Cormier Francis Ngannou UFC

