Brendan Schaub has said that Daniel Cormier’s association with the Ultimate Fighting Championship was why he doubted Francis Ngannou’s exit.

When he left the UFC, many doubted Francis Ngannou’s ability to secure a big payday – including Daniel Cormier. The popular opinion was that he wouldn’t be able to find the same kind of deal that he had with the promotion.

It was an understandable thought process but ultimately, it wasn’t true. Instead, Ngannou has signed a lucrative deal with PFL in addition to getting booked to take on Tyson Fury in a boxing match.

Daniel Cormier recently took the opportunity to apologize to Ngannou for doubting what he’d be able to achieve. In the eyes of Brendan Schaub, though, he wasn’t surprised that DC said it in the first place.