Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on the middleweight GOAT debate: “He’s got the better style so far”

By Susan Cox - September 7, 2023

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping is sharing his thoughts on the middleweight GOAT debate.

Michael Bisping

It was during a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel that former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, articulated who he feels is deserving of GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status in the middleweight division:

“Listen we could sit here all say and pontificate and come out with theories and who’s the best and why and all the rest of it. Right now, Anderson Silva is ahead on all the numbers, knockouts, wins, defenses, length of time, all the rest of it, it all points towards Anderson Silva and I think he’s got the better style so far. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is incredible to watch but the way that Anderson Silva would dispose of his opponents was legendary back in the day.”

While discussing both Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya, Bisping has no doubt that it is ‘The Spider’ who tops the list.

Continuing, Michael Bisping said (h/t MMANews):

“They’re two great fighters from two different eras, they did get to fight one another and of course Israel won but as I said before, you can’t really look at that fight too much. You can’t really give it too much weight and I know that sounds like an insult to Israel Adesanya, that’s not what I’m doing. They’re both incredible, I’m fans of them both. Right now, the greatest middleweight of all time without question is Anderson Silva but Israel Adesanya is still only 34 years old.” 

Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) is the current UFC middleweight champion. The 34 year old had five successful title defenses during his first run as champion. After losing the belt to Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) in November of last year at UFC 281, ‘The Last Stylebender’ rebounded this past April in a rematch with ‘Poatan’ at UFC 287 to once again hold the crown.

Adesanya will be defending that crown this coming weekend, Saturday, September 9th, when he meets Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) at UFC 293, which takes place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Anderson Silva (34-11 MMA), former UFC middleweight champion, holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days. The now 48-year-old had a UFC record of 16 consecutive victories in the Octagon.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that, as of now, Anderson Silva still remains the GOAT in the middleweight division?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anderson Silva Israel Adesanya Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC

Dricus Du Plessis advised he better “show up” at UFC 293 or risk losing a title shot

Susan Cox - September 7, 2023
Sean O'Malley Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley claims he knocked out Merab Dvalishvili the same night he finished Aljamain Sterling: “They’re the same person”

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Sean O’Malley has teased Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling as he continues to enjoy life as champion.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Marlon Vera reacts after UFC champion Sean O’Malley calls out boxing star Gervonta Davis

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Marlon Vera has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley once again calling out Gervonta Davis for a superfight.

Chan Sung Jung, The Korean Zombie, UFC Fight Island 6
UFC

The Korean Zombie expresses interest in Boxing after announcing his UFC retirement: “Boxing would be fun for me”

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Chan Sung Jung aka The Korean Zombie has admitted that there’s a chance he could test the waters in boxing following his MMA retirement.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya highly doubts Sean Strickland will follow through on “man dance” proclamation: “He’s selling wolf tickets when he talks about that”

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya doesn’t believe that Sean Strickland will do the “man dance” with him when they collide at UFC 293.

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso presented with custom belt from UFC President Dana White: "This will be her championship belt"

Zain Bando - September 6, 2023
Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he believes Alexander Volkanovski is "the greatest fighter of all time"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Israel Adesanya believes Alexander Volkanovski has cemented himself as the GOAT.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley claims he lost Marlon Vera fight "on purpose" to have the rematch be "my biggest fight"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Sean O’Malley says he lost to Marlon Vera back at UFC 252 on purpose as he knew it would set up a massive rematch.

Sean Strickland at UFC 293 open workouts
UFC

WATCH | Sean Strickland spars a fan at UFC 293 open workouts as promised

Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2023

Ahead of his title shot on Saturday, Sean Strickland got work in with a fan at UFC 293 open workouts.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry says he never considered going back to the UFC in free agency because "the pay cut would have been too massive"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Mike Perry says he never thought about going back to the UFC during his free agency.