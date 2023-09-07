Merab Dvalishvili reacts after Sean O’Malley claims he knocked him out at UFC 292

By Susan Cox - September 7, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is reacting after Sean O’Malley claims he knocked him out at UFC 292.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

It was in fact Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) this past August at UFC 292. The main event title fight saw O’Malley defeat ‘Funk Master’ by TKO at 0:51 of round 2 to claim the bantamweight belt.

O’Malley has made it known that he would like to fight Marlon Vera (21-8 MMA) next. It was ‘Chito’ who handed O’Malley his one and only loss in the Octagon back in August of 2020 at UFC 252.

During a recent interview on ‘The MMA Hour’ the newly crowned champion, Sean O’Malley, made the following claim:

“I knocked out Merab (on) August 19th, the same night I knocked out Aljo. They’re the same, they hold hands, they’re the same person. I knocked them both out August 19th, so, we’ll see what happens. I called out the Chito fight before me versus Aljo, before Pedro versus Chito. I said hey, Chito goes out there and wins, I go out there and win, I’m fighting Chito for my first title defense, and that’s what happened. That’s what is going to happen next in my eyes. That’s what I want, but, at the end of the day, I’ll go out there and knock out whoever they put in front of me.”

Merab Dvalishvili took to ‘X‘ with the following response to Sean O’Malley claiming he’d KO’d him at UFC 292:

“This all makes no sense Champ … say what you want to say .. I am next in line. I’m ready … are you ?”

Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) is currently sporting nine wins in a row in the cage, his latest victory coming against Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in March of this year.

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley take on for his first title defence?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Tai Tuivasa shoey

Tai Tuivasa shares his prediction for UFC 293 title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland: “Death”

Susan Cox - September 7, 2023
Michael Bisping
Israel Adesanya

Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on the middleweight GOAT debate: “He’s got the better style so far”

Susan Cox - September 7, 2023

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping is sharing his thoughts on the middleweight GOAT debate.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis advised he better “show up” at UFC 293 or risk losing a title shot

Susan Cox - September 7, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is being advised that he better ‘show up’ at UFC 293 or he’ll risk losing a shot at the title.

Sean O'Malley Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley claims he knocked out Merab Dvalishvili the same night he finished Aljamain Sterling: “They’re the same person”

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Sean O’Malley has teased Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling as he continues to enjoy life as champion.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Marlon Vera reacts after UFC champion Sean O’Malley calls out boxing star Gervonta Davis

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Marlon Vera has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley once again calling out Gervonta Davis for a superfight.

Chan Sung Jung, The Korean Zombie, UFC Fight Island 6

The Korean Zombie expresses interest in Boxing after announcing his UFC retirement: “Boxing would be fun for me”

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya highly doubts Sean Strickland will follow through on “man dance” proclamation: “He’s selling wolf tickets when he talks about that”

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya doesn’t believe that Sean Strickland will do the “man dance” with him when they collide at UFC 293.

Alexa Grasso
Dana White

Alexa Grasso presented with custom belt from UFC President Dana White: "This will be her championship belt"

Zain Bando - September 6, 2023

“UFC Noche” is nearly a week away, and the promotion is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event captures the essence of Mexican Independence Day. Dana White admitted the UFC missed the boat on bringing the Mexican fanbase the best event possible. Still, it’s a near-perfect alternative with Alexa Grasso as the headliner in the highly-anticipated flyweight title rematch against Valentina Shevchenko.

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he believes Alexander Volkanovski is "the greatest fighter of all time"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Israel Adesanya believes Alexander Volkanovski has cemented himself as the GOAT.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley claims he lost Marlon Vera fight "on purpose" to have the rematch be "my biggest fight"

Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

Sean O’Malley says he lost to Marlon Vera back at UFC 252 on purpose as he knew it would set up a massive rematch.