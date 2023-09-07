Merab Dvalishvili reacts after Sean O’Malley claims he knocked him out at UFC 292

Merab Dvalishvili is reacting after Sean O’Malley claims he knocked him out at UFC 292.

It was in fact Sean O’Malley (17-1 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) this past August at UFC 292. The main event title fight saw O’Malley defeat ‘Funk Master’ by TKO at 0:51 of round 2 to claim the bantamweight belt.

O’Malley has made it known that he would like to fight Marlon Vera (21-8 MMA) next. It was ‘Chito’ who handed O’Malley his one and only loss in the Octagon back in August of 2020 at UFC 252.

During a recent interview on ‘The MMA Hour’ the newly crowned champion, Sean O’Malley, made the following claim:

“I knocked out Merab (on) August 19th, the same night I knocked out Aljo. They’re the same, they hold hands, they’re the same person. I knocked them both out August 19th, so, we’ll see what happens. I called out the Chito fight before me versus Aljo, before Pedro versus Chito. I said hey, Chito goes out there and wins, I go out there and win, I’m fighting Chito for my first title defense, and that’s what happened. That’s what is going to happen next in my eyes. That’s what I want, but, at the end of the day, I’ll go out there and knock out whoever they put in front of me.”

Merab Dvalishvili took to ‘X‘ with the following response to Sean O’Malley claiming he’d KO’d him at UFC 292:

This all makes no sense Champ … say what you want to say .. I am next in line. I'm ready … are you ? https://t.co/kJvsqt1yNG — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) September 6, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) is currently sporting nine wins in a row in the cage, his latest victory coming against Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in March of this year.

