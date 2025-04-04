Haggerty brothers praise Lyndon Knowles ahead of debut at ONE Fight Night 30

Heavyweight Muay Thai standout Lyndon Knowles’ debut in ONE Championship has been a long time coming, and it arrives with plenty of support from the combat sports community, including some from Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty.

The moustached mauler attempts to dethrone two-sport king Roman Kryklia and become the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Champion at ONE Fight Night 30, this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Knowles has cornered the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion in Haggerty, helping see him through many prominent victories. And now that “Knowlesy” gets his turn, the kickboxing king believes he’s more than paid his dues.

“I’m very excited for him to be finally in ONE Championship. He’s a great athlete. For years, he’s been dominating the division in the UK, and I feel like now is the time to get what he deserves,” Haggerty said.

“Lyndon is a very cool character. You know, in and outside the ring, he’s very different. Inside the ring, he’s an absolute machine. Outside the ring, he’s loving. He’s caring. And yeah, he’s got a heart of gold. So, he deserves this opportunity.”