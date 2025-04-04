Haggerty brothers praise Lyndon Knowles ahead of debut at ONE Fight Night 30

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2025

Heavyweight Muay Thai standout Lyndon Knowles’ debut in ONE Championship has been a long time coming, and it arrives with plenty of support from the combat sports community, including some from Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty.

Jonathan Haggerty

The moustached mauler attempts to dethrone two-sport king Roman Kryklia and become the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Champion at ONE Fight Night 30, this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Knowles has cornered the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion in Haggerty, helping see him through many prominent victories. And now that “Knowlesy” gets his turn, the kickboxing king believes he’s more than paid his dues.

“I’m very excited for him to be finally in ONE Championship. He’s a great athlete. For years, he’s been dominating the division in the UK, and I feel like now is the time to get what he deserves,” Haggerty said.

“Lyndon is a very cool character. You know, in and outside the ring, he’s very different. Inside the ring, he’s an absolute machine. Outside the ring, he’s loving. He’s caring. And yeah, he’s got a heart of gold. So, he deserves this opportunity.”

Freddie Haggerty offers insight on Lyndon Knowles: “Nothing but war”

Ever since he was a young lad, strawweight striker Freddie Haggerty has seen the work that heavyweight Muay Thai star Lyndon Knowles has put in first-hand.

Haggerty defines his teammate’s fighting style as value-for-money, insisting that the pink-haired tussler is a great commodity for the promotion.

The 20-year-old has no shortage of role models around him. Knowles has always been a competitor he’s looked up to, and he’s excited to watch his beloved teammate show the world his skills this weekend.

“Lyndon’s nothing but entertainment. I promise you he’ll have everyone on the edge of their seats. The fans are going to love him at ONE. His personality is great. Just everything about him is great. [He is] such a great person,” he said.

“He’s going to bring nothing but war to ONE. He’s entertaining. I remember watching him as a young boy and just always thinking that I want to fight like him, just crazy.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jonathan Haggerty Lyndon Knowles ONE Championship

Related

Regian Eersel

Regian Eersel stripped; Alexis Nicolas still eligible to win world title at ONE Fight Night 30 

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2025
Fabricio Andrey
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrey promises a grappling showcase unlike any other at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Fabricio Andrey makes his much anticipated debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles this week. And he feels certain he can show off his unorthodox style of grappling to a whole new audience.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
ONE Championship

Thai legend Sitthichai has a point to prove versus Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2025

Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong enters ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles with a chip on his shoulder.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
ONE Championship

Under the radar: 3 fights to watch at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2025

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is only days away now. With two huge World Title bouts at the top of the bill, there’s plenty to keep you gripped this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Nico Carrillo
Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo fires shots at "coward" Jonathan Haggerty

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2025

Nico Carrillo had some choice words for ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty after their interaction at ONE 170.

Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo dissects heartbreaking loss to Nabil Anane ahead of featherweight debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 31, 2025
Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong reveals Rodtang-Jonathan Haggerty III for later this year

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2025

We’re only three months into 2025 and ONE Championship has already hosted a number of monumental bouts. And ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is keeping them coming.

Lyndon Knowles
MMA News

Lyndon Knowles believes he's the man to dethrone Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2025

With over two decades of combat sports experience, promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles believes he has the goods to end two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia‘s reign at ONE Fight Night 30.

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Bigger, faster, stronger: Nico Carrillo expects to make huge waves in featherweight Muay Thai debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2025

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo is embracing his new lease of life in the featherweight division.

Masaaki Noiri
ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri thrilled to prove his worth at ONE 172, plans to finish Superbon

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2025

Newly crowned ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri felt like it was him against the world when he stepped in the ring at ONE 172.