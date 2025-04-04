Haggerty brothers praise Lyndon Knowles ahead of debut at ONE Fight Night 30
Heavyweight Muay Thai standout Lyndon Knowles’ debut in ONE Championship has been a long time coming, and it arrives with plenty of support from the combat sports community, including some from Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty.
The moustached mauler attempts to dethrone two-sport king Roman Kryklia and become the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Champion at ONE Fight Night 30, this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Knowles has cornered the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion in Haggerty, helping see him through many prominent victories. And now that “Knowlesy” gets his turn, the kickboxing king believes he’s more than paid his dues.
“I’m very excited for him to be finally in ONE Championship. He’s a great athlete. For years, he’s been dominating the division in the UK, and I feel like now is the time to get what he deserves,” Haggerty said.
“Lyndon is a very cool character. You know, in and outside the ring, he’s very different. Inside the ring, he’s an absolute machine. Outside the ring, he’s loving. He’s caring. And yeah, he’s got a heart of gold. So, he deserves this opportunity.”
Freddie Haggerty offers insight on Lyndon Knowles: “Nothing but war”
Ever since he was a young lad, strawweight striker Freddie Haggerty has seen the work that heavyweight Muay Thai star Lyndon Knowles has put in first-hand.
Haggerty defines his teammate’s fighting style as value-for-money, insisting that the pink-haired tussler is a great commodity for the promotion.
The 20-year-old has no shortage of role models around him. Knowles has always been a competitor he’s looked up to, and he’s excited to watch his beloved teammate show the world his skills this weekend.
“Lyndon’s nothing but entertainment. I promise you he’ll have everyone on the edge of their seats. The fans are going to love him at ONE. His personality is great. Just everything about him is great. [He is] such a great person,” he said.
“He’s going to bring nothing but war to ONE. He’s entertaining. I remember watching him as a young boy and just always thinking that I want to fight like him, just crazy.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jonathan Haggerty Lyndon Knowles ONE Championship