George Jarvis predicts knockout of Mouhcine Chafi: “It’s going to be lights out”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2025

British Muay Thai star George Jarvis has bad intentions when he makes his main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles.

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85

“G-Unit” meets Spanish-Moroccan striker Mouhcine Chafi in a lightweight Muay Thai contest this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Jarvis stormed through the ONE Friday Fights ranks to earn a US$100,000 contract after three wins in a row, and he’s full of confidence heading into the next chapter.

That said, he’s full of respect for Chafi. His foe has yet to get off the mark in ONE Championship, and Jarvis believes that’s makes for a dangerous opponent.

Nevertheless, the Englishman believes his punching power will be too much for Chafi to handle. That was on show when he knocked out Rungrawee Sor Sommai last November, and he sees the same method of victory this time around.

“[He is a] great fighter. He comes out aggressive and I know he’s going to meet me in the middle of the ring. Unfortunately for him, he leaves too many gaps in his game,” he said.

“He’s good on the front foot but he leaves his chin up in the air and slacks in his defense. That’s only going to get you so far, especially in small gloves.

“Without spoiling too much of the game plan, he’s going to be in for a hard night. And when I connect, I think it’s going to be lights out.”

George Jarvis gunning for revenge versus Mouhcine Chafi

There’s a personal factor at play when George Jarvis meets Mouhcine Chafi this weekend.

The British star first met Chafi on Spanish soil four years ago, where all the odds were stacked against him. From suspicious judging to inconvenient circumstances, Jarvis promises to remove all doubt about who the better fighter is this weekend.

“This is a rematch. We fought in 2021 in Barcelona on a home show of his. He beat me on points, which was debatable with the hometown decision. But it was a bad weight cut, the fight was at 2 am, but he beat me nonetheless,” he said.

“It was a rubbish fight, and this is some revenge for me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

George Jarvis ONE Championship

