Aung La N Sang to rematch the last man who beat him at ONE 171: Qatar

Former two-weight ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang will be looking for some redemption at ONE 171: Qatar.

“The Burmese Python” meets unbeaten Turk Shamil Erdogan in a middleweight MMA rematch on Thursday, February 20, inside Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena. The stakes will be higher than ever as the victor would take a drastic step closer to challenging for divisional gold.

The pair met last September at ONE 168: Denver, where Erdogan scored a second-round TKO over the Myanmar great.

However, with a rematch scheduled in a few weeks’ time, Aung La N Sang is hellbent on avenging his prior defeat. In fact, he’s focused on making every moment count in 2025.

And should he bring Erdogan’s momentum to a halt, he might just get another crack at two-weight ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin’s middleweight throne.

“As I step into my 20th year as an MMA fighter, I feel more excited and hungry than ever to see what this next chapter holds,” he said on Instagram.