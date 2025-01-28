What’s next for Tawanchai following flawless ONE 170 performance?
Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai looked better than ever at ONE 170. But he’s still hungry for more gold.
The 25-year-old dismantled reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon this past Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena. He scored a TKO over his old foe in round two.
Tawanchai firmly asserted his place at the helm of his division. But his dream in ONE is to achieve two-sport glory.
He plans to accomplish that by stripping Superbon of his featherweight kickboxing crown next. The Thai superstar certainly silenced many critics at ONE 170. So he’d love to remove any doubt about his striking acumen by lacing his other shoulder with another 26-pound gold belt.
“My next dream is to get the kickboxing belt, and I want to become a two-sport World Champion,” Tawanchai said.
“There are many people who are talking down on me right now, but I will prove to everyone that I can get that belt.”
