What’s next for Tawanchai following flawless ONE 170 performance?

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai looked better than ever at ONE 170. But he’s still hungry for more gold. 

Tawanchai

The 25-year-old dismantled reigning ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon this past Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena. He scored a TKO over his old foe in round two.  

Tawanchai firmly asserted his place at the helm of his division. But his dream in ONE is to achieve two-sport glory.  

He plans to accomplish that by stripping Superbon of his featherweight kickboxing crown next. The Thai superstar certainly silenced many critics at ONE 170. So he’d love to remove any doubt about his striking acumen by lacing his other shoulder with another 26-pound gold belt.  

“My next dream is to get the kickboxing belt, and I want to become a two-sport World Champion,” Tawanchai said. 

“There are many people who are talking down on me right now, but I will prove to everyone that I can get that belt.” 

Tawanchai records best performance yet with demolition of Superbon at ONE 170

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai capped off an incredible night of fights with his most prolific performance yet. 

The 25-year-old headlined ONE 170 on Friday, January 24. There, he made the fourth consecutive defense of his Muay Thai belt against Superbon in an enthralling sequel in front of a sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. 

The PK Saenchai superstar earned a unanimous decision in their last outing in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46. The occasion grew larger this time around, and Tawanchai’s talents matched it.  

After a back-and-forth first stanza, Tawanchai’s striking began to connect cleanly and consistently. He first dropped his adversary with a thunderous left hand midway through the second frame.  

With plenty of time to spare, the Thai phenom put the striking great down two more times to assert his authority as king of the featherweights.  

Now, it appears he wants to cement himself as the greatest featherweight to ever do it. And to do so, he’s looking for one more dance with Superbon for the latter’s kickboxing crown.

