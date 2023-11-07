Seksan eager to compete on U.S. soil after ONE Fight Night 16 win: “It’s one of my dreams”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 7, 2023

Following his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video last Friday, November 3, Seksan Or Kwanmuang harbors a strong desire to showcase his skills in front of a live American audience.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

His triumphant outing against Karim Bennoui in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest was not just another win in his illustrious career. It also marked his 200th victory.

This historic bout at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium aired across North America via Amazon’s Prime Video, introducing a new legion of fans to Seksan’s all-action style.

Now, Seksan’s ambition is to experience the electrifying atmosphere of an American arena.

“I would love to fight in the U.S. or in another country. It’s one of my dreams,” he said.

It seems his wish may come true sooner than he expects. ONE Championship has plans to host four U.S. events in 2024.

Since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization this past January, Seksan has been on a remarkable winning streak. He has aced his last seven matches.

For “The Man Who Yields To No One,” 2023 has undeniably been a banner year.

“Yes, this has been the best year of my career. I’d like to thank the ONE Championship team as well as my team for supporting me,” Seksan said.

“It has been a really good year.”

Seksan wants to run it back with Sean Clancy

For his next fight, Seksan Or Kwanmuang has a specific opponent in mind — Sean Clancy.

Both men locked horns last April, resulting in Seksan’s victory by TKO in the second round.

Despite the decisive win, Seksan is more than willing to offer Clancy a chance at redemption.

“If possible, I’d love to get a rematch with Sean Clancy. Although I beat him via TKO, I felt he still had the energy to keep going. So I’d like to fight him again,” he said.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo open to facing twin brother for lightweight gold following inaugural world title win

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 7, 2023
Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty teases transition to MMA after ONE Fight Night 16 win: "Be careful Andrade – I’m coming for your belt”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty is taking a deliberate approach to his transition to MMA following his historic victory at ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3.

Kang Ji Won
ONE Championship

South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won outlines path to victory against Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 3, 2023

Kang Ji Won is fully aware that he will face a litmus test when he goes up against ONE Championship newcomer Ben Tynan.

Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

Lito Adiwang seeks redemption against Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: “There are a lot of what-ifs”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 2, 2023

For Lito Adiwang, the memory of his devastating loss to Jeremy Miado has haunted him for over a year.

Halil Amir
ONE Championship

Halil Amir promises fireworks against Ahmed Mujtaba: “I advise you not to blink”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 2, 2023

Halil Amir and Ahmed Mujtaba are set to go toe-to-toe this Friday, November 3, in a lightweight MMA bout that has all the makings of a barnburner.

Fabricio Andrade

Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan rave over Fabricio Andrade’s all-action style: "He's a nasty man"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023
Jonathan Haggerty Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 16: Streaming details and how to watch in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this Friday, November 3.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo plans to block out pressure of world title clash at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

Tye Ruotolo exudes unwavering confidence as he aims to make history this Friday, November 3.

Ahmed Mujtaba
ONE Championship

Ahmed Mujtaba relishes underdog role at ONE Fight Night 16: "I don't care if he's 9-0 or 90-0"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

Ahmed Mujtaba treats his upcoming bout at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3 as just another day in the office.

Meng Bo
ONE Championship

Meng Bo fearless of "judo master" Ayaka Miura’s grappling: "This is MMA"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Meng Bo is confident that she can handle Ayaka Miura’s vaunted ground game.