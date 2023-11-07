Seksan eager to compete on U.S. soil after ONE Fight Night 16 win: “It’s one of my dreams”

Following his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video last Friday, November 3, Seksan Or Kwanmuang harbors a strong desire to showcase his skills in front of a live American audience.

His triumphant outing against Karim Bennoui in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest was not just another win in his illustrious career. It also marked his 200th victory.

This historic bout at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium aired across North America via Amazon’s Prime Video, introducing a new legion of fans to Seksan’s all-action style.

Now, Seksan’s ambition is to experience the electrifying atmosphere of an American arena.

“I would love to fight in the U.S. or in another country. It’s one of my dreams,” he said.

It seems his wish may come true sooner than he expects. ONE Championship has plans to host four U.S. events in 2024.

Since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization this past January, Seksan has been on a remarkable winning streak. He has aced his last seven matches.

For “The Man Who Yields To No One,” 2023 has undeniably been a banner year.

“Yes, this has been the best year of my career. I’d like to thank the ONE Championship team as well as my team for supporting me,” Seksan said.

“It has been a really good year.”