Stephen Thompson explains why he took Shavkat Rakhmonov fight after previously not being interested in it

By Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Thompson surprised many when he revealed on social media that he had accepted a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

Stephen Thompson

Thompson was offered Rakhmonov last year and told BJPENN.com in August 2022, that he turned it down because he wasn’t interested in the matchup. Part of the reason why ‘Wonderboy’ turned the fight down was because he wanted to face another striker, as he was coming off back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns.

Stephen Thompson ended up getting a striker in the form of Kevin Holland and went on to win that fight via TKO. With that, his focus once again turned to the welterweight title. So, ‘Wonderboy’ told the UFC he would fight anyone ranked above him and someone who would get him a title shot, which he feels Rakhmonov does.

RELATED: Colby Covington planning to put Leon Edwards’ ‘lights out’ at UFC 296.

“The Usman fight didn’t happen, so there was Shavkat. I know he was supposed to fight Gastelum… I saw him on social media, I know he’s ranked above me, and it just worked out for the both of us,” Thompson said on The MMA Hour. “It was a year-and-a-half ago, maybe, I think, the UFC wanted me to fight Shavkat, and to be honest with you, I didn’t know who he was at the time. I think he’s only had, like, five fights in the UFC. Obviously, I turned it down, I didn’t know who the guy was, and then after that I tuned in and saw him fight Neil Magny, saw him fight Geoff Neal, and I’m like, ‘Bro, this dude’s legit,’ and now he’s ranked above me.

“So, anybody that’s ranked above me, I told the UFC I’m down for. This is the guy I think could possibly be welterweight champ at some point. He’s that good, undefeated, I think he has a 100 percent finish rate, so what better guy to go out there and show the world and the UFC that I deserve a title shot by fighting this guy?” Thompson concluded.

Stephen Thompson is currently ranked seventh at welterweight and is 17-6-1 as a pro.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Shavkat Rakhmonov Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque

Teammates Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque share conversation to discuss fighting one another at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023
Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Marlon Vera

Aljamain Sterling weighs in on rumored Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera rematch: “Why are we making this a WWE sport?”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is weighing in on the rumored Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera rematch.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White
Mark Hunt

UFC CEO Dana White comments on Mark Hunt after lawsuit comes to a close: “He's a bit of a delusional guy”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is commenting on Mark Hunt after his recent lawsuit against the Ultimate Fighting Championship came to a close.

Chael Sonnen, Paddy Pimblett, UFC
Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen shares his thoughts on the recent Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking: “This isn’t a hard bet”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

Chael Sonnen is sharing his thoughts on the recent Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking.

Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White discusses the possibility of signing Bellator fighters Johnny Eblen and Patricio Pitbull

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is discussing the possibility of signing Bellator fighters Johnny Eblen and Patricio Pitbull.

Israel Adesanya

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s drunk driving charge: “Thank God nobody was hurt”

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023
Dana White and Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Dana White reacts after Stephen Thompson suggests he will receive backpay for UFC 296 fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023

UFC president Dana White has reacted to Stephen Thompson’s claim that he will receive some backpay for his upcoming fight at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland, Belal Muhammad, UFC, Challenge
Sean Strickland

Belal Muhammad claims he “said yes” to a fight with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad has claimed that he said yes to a fight against middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler
Paddy Pimblett

UFC CEO Dana White explains why the Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson booking “makes sense”

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO and president Dana White has explained the reasoning behind Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson being booked.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson expects to receive “some backpay” when he squares off with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296

Susan Cox - September 26, 2023

Stephen Thompson is expecting to receive ‘some backpay’ when he squares off with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.