CEO Dana White uses choice words for Showtime: “Time that “s***** product gets off the air”

By Zain Bando - September 26, 2023

Dana White, UFC CEO, is not fond of Showtime Boxing despite having done business collectively ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017.

Dana White, UFC, UFC Fight Island 3

When a reporter asked Dana White about potential rumors of Showtime drifting away from boxing altogether, the 54-year-old Las Vegas and Boston native didn’t hold back.

“F*** [Stephen] Espinoza and it’s about time that sh**y product is off the air,” White said after the eighth episode of Dana White’s Contender Series Tuesday night.

Dana White has always admired long-time heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, and his fights inspired White to take full control of the UFC’s in-house and television production process.

The UFC CEO Dana White added that Callum Walsh, a rising Irish prospect who has gained traction with several appearances on UFC Fight Pass, including his upcoming bout against Ismael Villarreal in November, could be a potential signee if “TKO” decides to enter the boxing business.

“Tom Loeffler is the best matchmaker in all of boxing,” White said.

White has hinted at starting “Zuffa Boxing” for over six years now, after the success of Mayweather-McGregor generated over four-million pay-per-view buys. For one reason or another, however, it never came to fruition.

White’s frugal love of the sport is palpable, though, as he has regularly been caught Octagonside watching Canelo Alvarez fights or commenting on other bouts across the sport, such as Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, for example.

Nonetheless, Dana White’s passion for the sport is oblivious, and whether or not he formally enters the boxing arena remains to be seen. What is apparent, though, is that he’ll continue to build Walsh’s stardom into potential title contender-ship, no matter how long it takes.

As for Showtime, its next event takes place Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, featuring Alvarez and Jermell Charlo in the main event.

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s comments toward Showtime? Let us know, Penn Nation!

