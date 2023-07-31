Stephen Thompson did not receive his show money for canceled UFC 291 fight with Michel Pereira

Stephen Thompson reportedly did not receive his show money for his canceled UFC 291 fight against Michel Pereira.

Last weekend, Stephen Thompson was scheduled to lock horns with Michel Pereira at UFC 291. Unfortunately, as a result of Pereira missing weight, the contest was called off. It seems as if there was talk of the bout still going ahead, but Thompson didn’t want to take that risk, which is what he did when Darren Till missed weight for their collision at UFC Liverpool a few years back.

‘Wonderboy’ is one of the biggest fan favorites in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and in all of mixed martial arts. So, then, you can imagine fans and pundits alike were frustrated to see this all unfold.

As per Mike Bohn, it seems as if the veteran didn’t actually receive his show money for the Pereira bout despite making weight.