Stephen Thompson did not receive his show money for canceled UFC 291 fight with Michel Pereira
Last weekend, Stephen Thompson was scheduled to lock horns with Michel Pereira at UFC 291. Unfortunately, as a result of Pereira missing weight, the contest was called off. It seems as if there was talk of the bout still going ahead, but Thompson didn’t want to take that risk, which is what he did when Darren Till missed weight for their collision at UFC Liverpool a few years back.
‘Wonderboy’ is one of the biggest fan favorites in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and in all of mixed martial arts. So, then, you can imagine fans and pundits alike were frustrated to see this all unfold.
As per Mike Bohn, it seems as if the veteran didn’t actually receive his show money for the Pereira bout despite making weight.
Stephen Thompson didn’t receive his show money despite making weight for his canceled #UFC291 bout vs. Michel Pereira, per source. pic.twitter.com/sJTiv0LnsX
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 29, 2023
Thompson’s woes
Some have argued that because Thompson turned down the fight, he doesn’t deserve the show money. Others, meanwhile, are of the belief that he made weight, so he should be paid.
The entire situation serves as another talking point in the ongoing fighter pay conversation. It’s a struggle for these athletes to get paid what they feel they deserve anyway, and this certainly won’t calm down those discussions.
The hope from everyone is that we get to see Stephen Thompson get back in the cage sooner rather than later. Who knows, maybe they’ll even rebook this contest. Whatever the case may be, he doesn’t deserve any criticism for the decision he made.
What are your thoughts on the Stephen Thompson situation? Would you like to see him square off with Michel Pereira at some point in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
