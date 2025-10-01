Alex Pereira will “crush” Magomed Ankalaev in UFC 320 rematch, claims UFC legend

UFC legend Stephen Thompson believes Alex Pereira will get his revenge against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira will challenge Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light heavyweight championship. It’s the same clash we saw earlier this year and in their first meeting, it was Ankalaev who was able to snatch the title away from ‘Poatan’. This time around, of course, the Brazilian sensation will be hoping to make the necessary adjustments to win him back the crown.

In the lead-up to this encounter, things have certainly been heating up between Ankalaev and Pereira. The two men have been exchanging plenty of verbal blows and at one point, it even seemed like they may come to blows physically during a recent run-in.

There are a lot of different theories and predictions regarding how this fight is going to go. In a recent interview, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson explained why he believes Pereira will get the championship back.

Wonderboy’s bold Pereira/Ankalaev 2 prediction

“Your body is just too worn down, they’re not all there. They didn’t look the same. If you notice, Alex just didn’t look like the Alex of old and I do believe he was too consistent. But, I was there live for that fight and I predicted that the next time that they fight, Alex Pereira is coming with a vengeance,” Thompson said.

“You need to give your body time to heal and I think it’s going to be all Alex this time. I think he’s going to go out there and he’s gonna crush him.”

