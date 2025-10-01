Cory Sandhagen’s coach shares interesting mentality ahead of UFC 320

By Harry Kettle - October 1, 2025
Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen’s coach has explained the mentality they have heading into his UFC 320 title fight this weekend.

On Saturday night, Cory Sandhagen will attempt to capture the UFC bantamweight championship for the very first time. In order to do so, however, he must first get through the seemingly unstoppable juggernaut that is Merab Dvalishvili. ‘The Machine’ has been on fire in the last few years, with his last few fights showcasing how special he really is in victories over Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen shares surprising prediction for Merab Dvalishvili fight at UFC 320

Now, it’s Cory Sandhagen’s turn. While there have been plenty of skits and jokes in the lead-up to this contest, the fact of the matter is that this is an incredibly fascinating encounter between two very good fighters. Cory has had his fair share of setbacks in the past, whereas Dvalishvili has also had to overcome adversity to get to where he is today.

In the UFC 320 Countdown show, Sandhagen’s coach Trevor Wittman gave his thoughts on how he believes his student should be approaching this fight.

Wittman’s view on Sandhagen’s strategy

“I don’t think a lot of guys do it against Merab,” Wittman said during the UFC 320 Countdown episode. “They go out there and they’re just, ‘Hey, don’t get taken down.’ And then when they get taken down, they’re on plan B.

“I don’t want (Sandhagen) to think like that. Can we sweep him? Can we take him down?

“That mindset is what it takes to be a champion,” he added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you believe that Cory Sandhagen has a good chance of dethroning Merab Dvalishvili and becoming the new UFC bantamweight champion? If yes, how is he going to get it done? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Cory Sandhagen UFC

