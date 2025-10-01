Henry Cejudo thinks Merab Dvalishvili should go up to featherweight if he beats Cory Sandhagen

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes Merab Dvalishvili should head up to featherweight if he wins at UFC 320.

On Saturday night, Merab Dvalishvili will attempt to successfully defend his UFC bantamweight championship for a third time. He’ll do so against Cory Sandhagen in a fight that looks pretty intriguing on paper. While Merab is an absolute monster when it comes to his wrestling and his cardio, Sandhagen presents a lot of potential problems for him in the striking department.

Of course, Dvalishvili is pretty confident in his striking these days, but it all comes down to who has the best game plan on the night in Las Vegas. The Georgian sensation knows that if he wins this fight, he would’ve cemented his place as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time – which is a spot that many believe he already occupies.

In a recent video, his former rival Henry Cejudo gave his thoughts on what Dvalishvili should do next if he does manage to overcome Sandhagen.

Will Merab Dvalishvili FINISH Cory Sandhagen? 🤔👀 I believe that with a victory over Sandhagen, Merab should look to fight another champion – either allow Pantoja to move up or challenge Volkanovski at featherweight for DOUBLE CHAMP status 🏆🏆 Get your fuel on! @f3energy pic.twitter.com/SJXLeHGMnx — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 30, 2025

Cejudo’s view on Dvalishvili’s future

“What’s next for Merab Dvalishvili? With a victory over Cory Sandhagen, that does cement him as the greatest bantamweight of all time. But I think there’s only one option, and that’s for him to go up to 145 pounds and become champ champ.”

Do you believe that Merab Dvalishvili should head up to featherweight if he is able to defeat Cory Sandhagen this weekend? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!