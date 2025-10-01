Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev’s coach’s questionable remarks about his KO power ahead of UFC 320

By Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2025
Alex Pereira enters the Octagon for his fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Former UFC champion Alex Pereira took notice of Magomed Ankalaev’s head coach’s claims that he doesn’t possess knockout power.

Former UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira is days away from a second chance at handing Magomed Ankalaev a loss this Saturday at UFC 320. Pereira lost to Ankalaev by unanimous decision earlier this year at UFC 313, setting up an immediate rematch between the two top light heavyweights.

Ahead of UFC 320, pre-fight trash talk has escalated between Pereira, Ankalaev, and their respective teams. Ankalaev’s longtime coach stirred the pot this week by making controversial claims about Pereira’s knockout power.

Coach Sukhrab Magomedov, during the UFC 320 Countdown episode, labeled Pereira ‘an old school kickboxer’ who can’t knock an opponent out with one strike. These remarks came despite Pereira knocking out the likes of Jiri Prochazka, Khalil Rountree Jr, and Jamahal Hill during his light heavyweight title reign.

It didn’t take long for Pereira to take notice of Magomedov’s questionable claims.

Alex Pereira warns coach Sukhrab Magomedov of a ‘surprise’ at UFC 320 after KO claims

During a recent media scrum ahead of UFC 320, Pereira responded to Magomedov’s comments.

“It’s just talk, he saw it in my fight with Ankalaev, but he also saw it all the other fights,” Pereira said. “Even [referee Marc Goddard] said he hadn’t seen anything like that. But it’s good, let him think that. He’ll be in for a surprise.

“When those videos came out, I skipped through them. I don’t watch the other guy, any of his stuff. I’ll watch what I’m doing and my fight with him, but I don’t want to hear or see what he’s doing.

“I swear, I don’t watch him.”

Pereira will look to end Ankalaev’s 14-fight unbeaten streak inside the Octagon at UFC 320. In their first fight, Pereira stuffed all of Ankalaev’s takedown attempts, but was outstruck on the feet.

This time around, Pereira is looking for revenge and an opportunity to potentially KO his biggest light heavyweight rival.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

