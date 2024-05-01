Sean Climaco has one goal on global stage: “To prove that I’m the best”

Sean Climaco’s face beams with excitement as he gears up for his ONE Championship debut.

The Filipino-American sensation makes his maiden appearance at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video this Friday, May 3. There, he squares off against Josue Cruz in a flyweight Muay Thai bout.

For Climaco, this opportunity represents a dream realized after years of hard work and perseverance.

“This is a dream come true. I didn’t think I’d end up here a couple of years ago,” he told The MMA Superfan in an interview.

The 29-year-old is one of the Bay Area’s most promising strikers.

However, his journey has been far from easy. He navigated a path less traveled in a country where Muay Thai still struggles for mainstream recognition compared to boxing and MMA.

Luckily, he discovered an opening to elevate himself to the next level.

“I believe [Muay Thai] is definitely getting a lot bigger because of ONE. If you look at it, ONE is bigger in Asia, but now that they are with Amazon Prime, we have two more big shows here. ONE is also starting to grow,” he said.

In 2018, ONE made a bold move to open its doors to various stand-up disciplines. Six years later, it has become the premier destination for elite strikers.

Its roster consists of the who’s who in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. This list includes the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kitamoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Chingiz Allazov, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Takeru Segawa.

ONE formed a groundbreaking partnership with the Royal Thai Army in 2022. This led to the inception of the weekly ONE Friday Fight series held at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The promotion hosts its next U.S. primetime event at the same venue, and Climaco’s duel with Cruz will kick off the show.

The Smash Gyms Milpitas member savors the position he’s currently in.

“It means a lot. The timing couldn’t be any better. Right now, it’s just right there. I think it’s going to get bigger. It’s up there with the UFC,” Climaco said.