Demetrious Johnson “honored” to earn BJJ black belt

Demetrious Johnson has once again proven why he is regarded as one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists in history.

The reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion and former UFC kingpin achieved a significant milestone recently. He received his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu from Bibiano Fernandes and Yan McCane.

“Amazing day of training!! Thank you to Professor Bibiano Fernandes and Professor Yan McCane for presenting me with my black belt promotion today,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It was extremely special also having my two coaches (Matt Hume and Steve Skidds) from the start of my MMA career there as well. I’m honored and looking forward to continuing my journey as a martial artist while also competing as a black belt!”

With a professional record of 25-4-1, Johnson is celebrated by fans worldwide as one of the best to set foot on the MMA stage.

His accolades include multiple World Title reigns across major promotions, solidifying his status as a true icon in the sport.

However, what sets “Mighty Mouse” apart is his willingness to test his skills in different disciplines.

Last year, he showcased his grappling prowess by winning the IBJJF Masters World Championships as a brown belt.

This past March, the 37-year-old demonstrated his commitment to “the gentle art” by securing two podium finishes at the IBJJF Pan Championship 2024.

One of the standout moments from that event was when he grappled against a significantly larger opponent.

Despite the physical mismatch, his technique and experience prevailed, earning him praise from renowned commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan.

“How crazy is that? ‘Mighty Mouse’ took on a guy who was 250 pounds in a jiu-jitsu tournament. And he tapped him. The dude was heavier than him by 100 pounds. The dude was enormous, the guy was so much bigger than him,” Rogan said.

“Look at the size difference. Look at how big that dude is — but ‘Mighty Mouse’ is so slick. There it is. And then manages to stay on top, which is really crazy. It’s crazy that he couldn’t get him off him. That’s technique.”