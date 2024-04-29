Hu Yong promises fireworks against Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 22: “I don’t want to have a boring fight”

Chinese knockout artist Hu Yong is planning to make quick work of Reece McLaren.

“Wolf Warrior” tangles with McLaren at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The flyweight MMA clash goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3.

Ahead of the fight, Hu lifted the lid on his fighting mentality, which has him riding a three-fight winning streak.

“I don’t want to have a boring fight, so I like to fight early and directly,” he said.

“I like to fight like a warrior, and I enjoy the feeling of a firefight. It gets me excited, and that’s why I do so well at the beginning of fights.”

The #5-ranked Hu will have to get past a ONE Championship veteran. McLaren has been among the promotions’s top athletes since 2015.

“Lightning” has submitted six opponents during this time. And the Australian still occupies the #4 spot in the flyweight MMA rankings. But Hu is not planning to linger on the ground for long.

“He’s a strong grappler. I’ve prepared for a lot of avoiding getting it to the ground,” he said.

“I’m sure it won’t be that easy for him to take me down. Even if he does, he’ll have a hard time controlling me on the ground, and I’ll definitely want to stay in a stand-up fight.”