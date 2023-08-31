UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones dubs Mike Perry as ‘the best African fighter’ over Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has dubbed Mike Perry as ‘the best African fighter’ over Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis.

It should be noted that Mike Perry (14-8 MMA) has previously told the MMA community that he’s legally allowed to use the N-word because a DNA kit revealed he’s two percent African.

Perry has gotten into his fair share of trouble for using the N-word and has publicly apologized for doing so.

The 31 year old Perry parted ways with the UFC back in 2021 after being with the promotion for 5 years.

‘Platinum’ went on to sign with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) where he currently holds a record of 3 wins, zero losses, defeating Julian Lane, Michael Paige, and Luke Rockhold respectively.

McLean from the ‘Overdogs’ Podcast put the question to ‘Bones’ saying:

“Who is the best African fighter: Izzy, Du Plessis, or Mike Perry?”

To which Jon Jones laughingly replied:

“The real n**** himself, Mike Perry!”

Mike Perry took to ‘X‘ to respond to Jones and the video saying:

“Real recognize real, shout out to the goat @JohnnyBones”

For context, apparently Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis are currently at odds over the legitimacy of their African lineage, but Perry is proud to insert himself into the mix concerning his 2% African heritage.

Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) is currently preparing to defend his heavyweight title against former titleholder Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295 which takes place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jones last fought and defeated Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) to claim the heavyweight crown back in March of this year at UFC 285.

Miocic is coming off a KO loss to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in March of 2021 at UFC 260.

What do you think of Jon Jones naming Mike Perry as the best African fighter?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!