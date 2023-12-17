UFC 296 Results: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Brandon Royval (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the co-main event between Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja.

Royval (15-6 MMA) will enter his first career UFC title fight sporting a three-fight win streak, his most recent being a first-round knockout victory over Matheus Nicolau. ‘Raw Dawg’s’ last defeat actually came at the hands of Pantoja, who submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja (26-5 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Cannibal’ enters the bout on a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being his title-earning win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290.

Round one of the UFC 296 c0-main event begins and Alexandre Pantoja comes out quickly with a right hand and then a flurry of kicks on the challenger. He shoots for a takedown, but Brandon Royval is able to defend and circle off the cage. Pantoja comes forward and lands a nice 1-2 and then a low kick. The fighters clinch and the separate. The champ with a nice kick. Royval counters with a right hand. More pressure from Alexandre Pantoja. He shoots in for a takedown and this time he gets it. He moves to half guard and lands a pair of left. Royval with some good shots from off of his back. He lands a nice upkick as Pantoja stands. Alexandre tries to pass, but Brandon Royval is doing a great job of keeping him off. Pantoja eventually gets back to half guard. Royval rolls for a leg lock. Pantoja escapes and then takes full mount. Royval gets back to half guard. 30 seconds remain in the opening round. Brandon gets back to his feet and Alexandre lands a combination. Royval with a head kick that misses. Pantoja tags him with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 296 co-main event begins and Brandon Royval comes out quickly. He gets caught by a right hand from the champ. Alexandre Pantoja looks to shoot, but Royval catches him with a jumping knee. Pantoja circles out and then lands a low kick. Royval with a nice jab. Pantoja shoots in for a takedown and gets it. He begins working from half guard. He looks to move to full mount, but Royval won’t let him. The crowd begins to boo. Brandon is landing some decent shots from off his back. Pantoja continues to look for the mount. He moves to side control and traps Royval’s left arm. He eventually lets that go and winds up back in half guard. Some good hammer fists from the champ now. Under one minute remains in round two. Brandon Royal scrambles to his feet but gets caught with a big right hand. The challenger throws a high kick, but Alexandre Pantoja avoids and shoots in to claim another takedown. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 296 co-main event begins and Alexandre Pantoja connects with a nice right hand. He forces the clinch, but Brandon Royval shakes him off and lands a kick. The champ shoots in again and this time he gets the takedown. Royval scrambles and winds up on top, but Alexandre Pantoja quickly escapes from the bottom and gets back to his feet. The champ looks a little tired now. Royval seems to sense it and begins to apply the pressure. He throws a flurry and Pantoja dives for a takedown. This time Brandon shakes him off and is able to circle off the fence. Brandon Royval with a jab and then a right hook. Good shots from both men in the pocket. Royval with a heavy body kick. Pantoja answers with a low kick. A big combination from the challenger. Alexandre Pantoja dives in for a takedown out of desperation and is able to get it. He begins working for an arm triangle choke but Brandon escapes and survives to see round four.

Our co-main is headed to championship rounds! Who's winning on your scorecards? 📝 #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/8BSbbL6y4m — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

The fourth round of the UFC 296 co-headliner begins and Alexandre Pantoja is able to score an early takedown. The champ moves to the back of the challenger and begins working for a rear-naked choke. He locks up a body triangle. Brandon Royval is actually landing some shots from this position, but that won’t win him the fight or the round. Pantoja locks up a rear-naked choke / neck crank and puts on the squeeze. Royval fights it off and looks to scramble. He almost gets top position, but Pantoja winds up on his back. Another scramble and Royval is on top. He’s landing some good hammer fists. Alexandre looks for a leg lock. Brandon escapes and lands a couple more hammer fists before the horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 296 co-main event begins and Brandon Royval is getting off some big punches early on here. The champ responds with a pair of hard low kicks. Another heavy right hand from Royval. He lands a big flurry and pushes Pantoja against the cage. They separate and Alexandre Pantoja lands a hard low kick. Royval continues to double up on his jab. Pantoja answers with a 1-2. This is war! Alexandre dives in for a takedown and get it. However, Royval quickly scrambles up to his feet. Pantoja shoots and is once again able to get the fight to the floor. Two minutes remain. Pantoja is able to keep top control to close out the fight.

25 minutes in the books! Pantoja and Royval go the distance as we head to the judges' scorecards #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/EohKPQ7jX8 — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Official UFC 296 Results: Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Pantoja fight next following his victory over Royval this evening in Las Vegas?