Shara Magomedov explains why Michael Bisping is his MMA inspiration

UFC star Shara Magomedov has explained why he views former champion Michael Bisping as an inspiration.

As many of you know, Shara Magomedov is viewed by many as the next big thing. The 30-year-old is 14-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career and he’s 3-0 since arriving in the UFC. This weekend, he’ll attempt to extend that record when he goes head to head with Armen Petrosyan in what promises to be an electric bout.

Of course, there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders given the expectations that have been put in front of him. With that being said, he always seems to handle himself with great dignity – even in the midst of all the chaos.

One of the most notable things about Magomedov, other than his fighting ability, is his vision impairment. Michael Bisping suffered with something similar in his career and, for Magomedov, the Englishman serves as quite the role model.