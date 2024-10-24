Shara Magomedov explains why Michael Bisping is his MMA inspiration

By Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024

UFC star Shara Magomedov has explained why he views former champion Michael Bisping as an inspiration.

As many of you know, Shara Magomedov is viewed by many as the next big thing. The 30-year-old is 14-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career and he’s 3-0 since arriving in the UFC. This weekend, he’ll attempt to extend that record when he goes head to head with Armen Petrosyan in what promises to be an electric bout.

Of course, there’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders given the expectations that have been put in front of him. With that being said, he always seems to handle himself with great dignity – even in the midst of all the chaos.

One of the most notable things about Magomedov, other than his fighting ability, is his vision impairment. Michael Bisping suffered with something similar in his career and, for Magomedov, the Englishman serves as quite the role model.

Magomedov praises Bisping

“When it comes to Bisping, yeah, he’s a motivation because he’s somebody who went down this path already,” Magomedov said at the UFC 308 media day on Wednesday. “He laid down the path, and he set an example for me. It’s much easier to follow somebody’s path as opposed to wander around in the dark. He’s a motivation for me and other people. He said anything is possible, not to let your hands down, and keep on going forward and keep on chasing your dream.”

“I think it’s a little different because I have 19 fights in my career, and every opponent has tried to take advantage of that, and it didn’t go their way.”

Do you believe Shara Magomedov will go on to become a world champion in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

