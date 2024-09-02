Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov’s return set for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Undefeated UFC middleweight Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov is set for his Octagon return for the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi in October.

Magomedov (14-0) will face Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 on October 26th. The UFC announced the fight booking news in a press release on Monday.

Magomedov called for a spot on UFC 308 immediately after defeating Michal Oleksiejczuk in August. Just weeks after his win, he has his next fight booked against another dangerous striker in Petrosyan.

Magomedov has taken the middleweight division by storm since his debut last year. Despite being blind in one eye, Magomedov is arguably one of the top standup fighters at 185lbs.

Magomedov defeated Bruno Silva in his UFC 294 promotional debut before finishing Antonio Trócoli in June. A win over Petrosyan could move him closer to the middleweight Top 15.