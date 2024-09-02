Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov’s return set for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi
Undefeated UFC middleweight Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov is set for his Octagon return for the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi in October.
Magomedov (14-0) will face Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 on October 26th. The UFC announced the fight booking news in a press release on Monday.
Magomedov called for a spot on UFC 308 immediately after defeating Michal Oleksiejczuk in August. Just weeks after his win, he has his next fight booked against another dangerous striker in Petrosyan.
Magomedov has taken the middleweight division by storm since his debut last year. Despite being blind in one eye, Magomedov is arguably one of the top standup fighters at 185lbs.
Magomedov defeated Bruno Silva in his UFC 294 promotional debut before finishing Antonio Trócoli in June. A win over Petrosyan could move him closer to the middleweight Top 15.
Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan added to UFC 308
Magomedov will face a tough test in Petrosyan, a Russian Muay Thai silver medalist who has won two of his last three fights. He most recently lost to Rodolfo Vieira by first-round submission in February.
The loss to Vieira came after back-to-back wins over Christian Leroy Duncan and AJ Dobson for Petrosyan. He earned a shot in the UFC following a first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.
Magomedov will present Petrosyan with his toughest stylistic challenge since falling to Caio Borralho in July 2022. While Magomedov has improved immensely in his takedown defense, he and Petrosyan likely won’t spend much time on the canvas.
Magomedov vs. Petrosyan adds to an exciting card at UFC 308. Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev features in the co-main event, while the card is headlined by UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria against Max Holloway.
UFC 308 also features the returns of Ciryl Gane, Magomed Ankalaev, and Lerone Murphy, who are all looking to cement themselves as deserving title challengers.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
