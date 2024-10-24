Joaquin Buckley reveals his frustration at UFC welterweight division

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has explained why he’s frustrated with the current state of the welterweight division.

Over the course of the last few years, Joaquin Buckley has really put everything together. He has become a genuine contender at welterweight and, in the process, has developed quite the persona outside of the cage.

It rubs a lot of people the wrong way but in terms of results, he’s getting the job done. In his most recent outing, he shocked the masses by knocking out Stephen Thompson in a bout that he appeared to be losing.

Now, he’s looking ahead to what the future holds – but according to Buckley, not a lot of people are interested in taking him on.