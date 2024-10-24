Joaquin Buckley reveals his frustration at UFC welterweight division
UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has explained why he’s frustrated with the current state of the welterweight division.
Over the course of the last few years, Joaquin Buckley has really put everything together. He has become a genuine contender at welterweight and, in the process, has developed quite the persona outside of the cage.
It rubs a lot of people the wrong way but in terms of results, he’s getting the job done. In his most recent outing, he shocked the masses by knocking out Stephen Thompson in a bout that he appeared to be losing.
Now, he’s looking ahead to what the future holds – but according to Buckley, not a lot of people are interested in taking him on.
Buckley’s take on welterweight division
“Accept a fight? That’s a hard one. I believe the ones that are true fighters and true martial artists who would love to step into the cage with me are JDM (Jack Della Maddalena), is one of them… Damn, that’s kinda crazy, when I really start to think about it. Ian Garry probably… Belal Muhammad, that’s it bro. That’s it. When you talk about really wanna step in the cage with me, I don’t think there’s a lot of dudes that went to step in there with me.”
“Gilbert don’t want to step in there with me, Leon Edwards wouldn’t want to step in there with me, Colby Covington wouldn’t want to step in there with me. We see Usman didn’t want that work. Sean Brady blocked me from Instagram so he definitely don’t want to get the work. There’s not a lot of guys that’s willing to step in that cage with me, I’ll tell you that.”
