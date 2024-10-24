Joaquin Buckley reveals his frustration at UFC welterweight division

By Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has explained why he’s frustrated with the current state of the welterweight division.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping

Over the course of the last few years, Joaquin Buckley has really put everything together. He has become a genuine contender at welterweight and, in the process, has developed quite the persona outside of the cage.

RELATED: Joaquin Buckley answers Kamaru Usman’s ‘Get in line’ response to his fight callout: “S*** shouldn’t be given to you!”

It rubs a lot of people the wrong way but in terms of results, he’s getting the job done. In his most recent outing, he shocked the masses by knocking out Stephen Thompson in a bout that he appeared to be losing.

Now, he’s looking ahead to what the future holds – but according to Buckley, not a lot of people are interested in taking him on.

Buckley’s take on welterweight division

“Accept a fight? That’s a hard one. I believe the ones that are true fighters and true martial artists who would love to step into the cage with me are JDM (Jack Della Maddalena), is one of them… Damn, that’s kinda crazy, when I really start to think about it. Ian Garry probably… Belal Muhammad, that’s it bro. That’s it. When you talk about really wanna step in the cage with me, I don’t think there’s a lot of dudes that went to step in there with me.”

“Gilbert don’t want to step in there with me, Leon Edwards wouldn’t want to step in there with me, Colby Covington wouldn’t want to step in there with me. We see Usman didn’t want that work. Sean Brady blocked me from Instagram so he definitely don’t want to get the work. There’s not a lot of guys that’s willing to step in that cage with me, I’ll tell you that.”

Quotes via MMA News

What should be next for Joaquin Buckley? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC

Shara Magomedov explains why Michael Bisping is his MMA inspiration

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024
Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Dustin Poirier thinks Ilia Topuria's KO prediction of Max Holloway is "almost impossible"

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024

Dustin Poirier has questioned whether or not Ilia Topuria is capable of one-punch KO’ing Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Jake Hadley
UFC

Jake Hadley opens up on recent UFC departure

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024

Former UFC fighter Jake Hadley has opened up on his recent departure from the promotion.

Dan Ige
Lerone Murphy

Dan Ige expecting a "fun fight" against Lerone Murphy at UFC 308, hopes for a big fight next: "It lines me up for something big"

Cole Shelton - October 23, 2024

Dan Ige is expecting a fun fight against Lerone Murphy at UFC 308.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

UFC 308 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway title fight

Cole Shelton - October 23, 2024

In the main event of UFC 308, the featherweight title is up for grabs as Ilia Topuria looks to defend his belt for the first time against Max Holloway. Heading into the bout, Topuria is a -260 favorite while the challenger is a +196 underdog on FanDuel.

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya predicts Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2024
Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker says he's "coming for war" against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308: "Hardest fight of my life"

Cole Shelton - October 23, 2024

Robert Whittaker is expecting a war against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308.

Conor McGregor, Johnny Eblen
Johnny Eblen

Conor McGregor continues feud with Johnny Eblen over lackluster Bellator title fight: "Bum b*tch nobody"

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2024

It appears that the feud between UFC star Conor McGregor and Bellator champion Johnny Eblen isn’t over.

Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

Max Holloway opens up on CTE concerns ahead of UFC 308 return: "I don't want to be a vegetable when I'm older"

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2024

Max Holloway is opening up on his concerns about brain trauma ahead of his UFC 308 return.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev dismisses Sean Strickland's recent criticism, opens up on prior training session: "I tapped him out"

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has opened up on his training sessions with former UFC champion Sean Strickland.