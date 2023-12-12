What’s next for Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez after UFC Vegas 83?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 83, ranked bantamweight collided as Song Yadong took on Chris Gutierrez.

Yadong entered the fight coming off a TKO win over Ricky Simon to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen. Gutierrez, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Alatengheili after losing to Pedro Munhoz.

Ultimately, it was Song Yadong who cruised to a decision win over Chris Gutierrez to extend his win streak to two. Now, following the UFC Vegas 83, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.