Ham Seo Hee believes Stamp Fairtex’s striking skills won’t play a factor at ONE Fight Night 14: “I have a very strong advantage”

Number-two-ranked Ham Seo Hee is on the verge of a historic moment in her illustrious career.

She squares off with top-ranked Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title. The bout headlines ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video and airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

Since her MMA debut in 2007, Ham has consistently proven herself as one of the top atomweight fighters in the world.

In fact, the South Korean has garnered numerous accolades at the regional level. But one thing has remained elusive for her — a World Championship.

For Ham, winning the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title wouldn’t just be another piece of hardware. It would be the culmination of an arduous journey that has spanned nearly two decades.

“Winning the title would be everything I could hope to accomplish in this sport,” she said through a translator during the ONE Fight Night 14 virtual presser on Tuesday, September 26.

It’s no secret that the trek to this point was filled with highs and lows. However, Ham believes every step has shaped her into the fighter she is today.

While some may argue that her pursuit of a World Title has taken longer than expected, she sees it as a valuable asset.

Knowing the ins and outs of the sport, she’s ready to put that to good use against Stamp.

“I really feel that I have a very strong advantage over her because of my experience in MMA,” Ham said.