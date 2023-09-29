Montserrat Rendon reacts to judge Chris Leben’s scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79

By Susan Cox - September 28, 2023

Montserrat Rendon is reacting to judge Chris Leben’s scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79.

Montserrat Rendon, UFC

It was just this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 79 where Montserrat Rendon (6-0 MMA) defeated Tamires Vidal (7-2 MMA) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Rendon discussed her win:

“Well, I knew she was going to be a very tough opponent. Yes, she was tough, as I expected. But I also knew she was a little desperate. I was waiting for the moment when I was a little (lacking concentration) in the fight. I knew it was my time to take advantage of her. That’s what I did. I was waiting for her to get tired, for her to give up.”

As far as the judging went, ‘Monster’ continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I didn’t know (Chris Leben was judging). The truth is, I think it’s important that the people who have been in the cage (are judges). I find it very interesting and I think it’s actually pretty cool that (he’s a judge). It’s someone who’s got that sensibility of having been there to bring that outlook. I have the utmost respect for the judges. It does happen when you let things get to the judges. That’s why we keep working at. The fact that (Leben’s) score was the other way – you don’t want to leave it to the judges because it could always happen.”

Chris Leben

Chris Leben (22-12 MMA) is a former UFC fighter who retired from the promotion back in 2013.

Concluding, as far as what’s next for the fighter, Rendon said:

“(I have) no one in mind – whatever comes my way. I just want to recover my leg. I just want to go back to the gym. I want to go back to actually continue to train out there, go back to the gym as soon as possible, and whatever the UFC puts in front of me, I’m ready for it.”

Were you watching Saturday night? Do you feel that Chris Leben scored correctly?

Who would you like to see the undefeated Rendon get in the cage with next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chris Leben Montserrat Rendon UFC UFC Vegas 79

Related

Miles Johns

Miles Johns wants Aiemann Zahabi in Toronto after win over Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023
Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor reveals he never trained with Dillon Danis for 'El Jefe's' boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Conor McGregor didn’t train with Dillon Danis after all.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson claims Francis Ngannou beating Tyson Fury "would be the biggest upset in the history of entertainment"

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Mike Tyson has been training Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury, and knows if the former UFC heavyweight champion wins it would be the biggest upset ever.

Daniel Cormier, Tony Ferguson, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Daniel Cormier weighs in on the Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking: “Gaethje takes a little part of you that you don’t get back”

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson.

Chael Sonnen and Dricus du Plesiss
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen explains why the UFC won’t want to give Dricus Du Plessis the next middleweight title shot: “That isn't how it works”

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

Chael Sonnen has explained why UFC middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis won’t fight for gold next.

Alexander Volkanovski and Jamal Murray

WATCH | Alexander Volkanovski tries to submit NBA champion Jamal Murray in under a minute

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Former MMA champion claims Nate Diaz turned down hush money from the UFC to keep his failed drug test quiet

Susan Cox - September 28, 2023

A former MMA champion Josh Thomson is claiming Nate Diaz turned down hush money from the UFC to keep his failed drug test quiet.

Dana White and Stephen Espinoza
UFC

Dana White fires back at "weasel" Stephen Espinoza: "For this clown to talk about levels is hilarious"

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has fired back at Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley responds to criticism over his open relationship with wife Danya Gonzalez: “Marriage when it was first introduced is when peoples' life expectancy was 21”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to recent criticism over his open relationship.

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou weighs in on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.