Montserrat Rendon reacts to judge Chris Leben’s scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79

Montserrat Rendon is reacting to judge Chris Leben’s scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79.

It was just this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 79 where Montserrat Rendon (6-0 MMA) defeated Tamires Vidal (7-2 MMA) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Rendon discussed her win:

“Well, I knew she was going to be a very tough opponent. Yes, she was tough, as I expected. But I also knew she was a little desperate. I was waiting for the moment when I was a little (lacking concentration) in the fight. I knew it was my time to take advantage of her. That’s what I did. I was waiting for her to get tired, for her to give up.”

As far as the judging went, ‘Monster’ continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I didn’t know (Chris Leben was judging). The truth is, I think it’s important that the people who have been in the cage (are judges). I find it very interesting and I think it’s actually pretty cool that (he’s a judge). It’s someone who’s got that sensibility of having been there to bring that outlook. I have the utmost respect for the judges. It does happen when you let things get to the judges. That’s why we keep working at. The fact that (Leben’s) score was the other way – you don’t want to leave it to the judges because it could always happen.”

Chris Leben (22-12 MMA) is a former UFC fighter who retired from the promotion back in 2013.

Concluding, as far as what’s next for the fighter, Rendon said:

“(I have) no one in mind – whatever comes my way. I just want to recover my leg. I just want to go back to the gym. I want to go back to actually continue to train out there, go back to the gym as soon as possible, and whatever the UFC puts in front of me, I’m ready for it.”

