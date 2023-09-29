Xiong Jing Nan calls first dibs on winner of Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee

This Friday, September 29, Xiong Jing Nan will have her eyes locked on the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

In that matchup, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will duke it out for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Championship. The bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Amid the excitement surrounding this epic encounter, Xiong is keeping a close watch.

The reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion expressed a fervent desire to face the victor of the Stamp vs. Ham bout.

“Yes, I am very interested in that,” Xiong said.

“The Panda” has long harbored the ambition of becoming a two-division titleholder in ONE Championship.

Xiong came close to achieving this feat when she challenged Angela Lee for the lineal title. In that October 2019 rematch, she fell short via a fifth-round submission.

Now, the Chinese superstar sees the opportunity to take one step closer to her dream.

“I have mentioned in many interviews before that I am willing to challenge for the championship again in atomweight,” she said.

While the headliner will feature Stamp and Ham, Xiong herself will not be a mere spectator that night.

She steps inside the Circle on the same card to face Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules punching-only contest.

For Xiong, it’s a chance to send a clear message to her potential future opponent, whether it’s Stamp or Ham.

“Victory would mean that I can go into a new area and conquer it. I hope it will let more people know that you can be the best, even in a different style,” she said.