Watch Sean Strickland’s backstage reaction following title loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 (Video)

By Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

A video of Sean Strickland’s backstage reaction following his title loss to Dricus Du Plessis has been posted to YouTube.

Sean Strickland ranting

It was just this past Saturday, January 20th, at UFC 297 that saw Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) in his first title defense against Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) for the middleweight belt. The result was to be a split decision victory for the South African.

‘Tarzan’ and his team shared a behind the scenes video during fight week of the fighter’s lead-up to the title bout.

The video also portrayed Sean Strickland’s walk into the Octagon and the backstage aftermath following his title loss this past weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In the video, amongst cheers from his team and chants of ‘speech – speech’, Sean Strickland can be heard saying:

“Yea”

“Head Butt”

“Once my eye closed up, I couldn’t see sh*t”

“I’m gonna start f*cking calling myself f*cking Chris Curtis.”

Of course, it was Chris Curtis (31-10 MMA) that suffered a brutal eye injury at UFC 289 when he fought Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) in June of last year. That fight was declared a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads in the second round of the match.

Following the fight, ‘The Action Man’ took to ‘Twitter’ with the following update:

“10 stitches and a possible Corneal Abrasion. In 40 fights I’ve never not been able to continue. I’m genuinely sorry guys. I really wanted to do something special for Canada. I’ll be back guys.”

Of course, Curtis did return, he was back fighting at UFC 297 as well, defeating Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7 MMA) by split decision.

Were you watching UFC 297? Do you believe it was a head butt that caused all the strife and ultimate loss for Sean Strickland?

