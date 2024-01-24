Chatri Sityodtong shuts down reports of ONE Championship’s financial struggles: “Every year we hit a new record high in every metric”

ONE Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong has shut down reports that his promotion is struggling financially.

Recently, an article came out that ONE is searching for more funding, and Qatar was “embarrassed” by its association with ONE because of ONE’s “weak financials.”

Speaking to BJPENN.com, Chatri Sityodtong says that the article coming out didn’t surprise him as people always talk about ONE Championship’s finances. But, he says that isn’t true and instead says the promotion has never been better.

“For the last six or seven years, there have been haters, naysayers, doubters, or whatever you want to call it. But, every year we hit a new record high in every metric as I mentioned, it is going to be no different this year,” Sityodtong said to BJPENN.com. “Elon Musk went through it with Telsa, and Jeff Bezos went through it with Amazon. When you are doing things that are breaking records and making history, you are going to attract good and bad attention, it’s part of the journey…

“It’s been going on for six, seven years and we have hit record highs every single time. It is just par for the course, if you think about how much negative press our biggest competitor, the UFC gets, it’s the same thing. At the scale we are at, we are the world’s largest martial arts organization, and we are broadcasting live to 190 countries every single week with the biggest broadcast partners around the world, whether it’s Amazon in the US, Globo in Brazil, Sky Sports in the UK, the list goes on and on. When you are widely distributed all around the world, nothing will ever be 100 percent incredible PR,” Sityodtong continued.

With Chatri Sityodtong saying the report of ONE struggling with finances not being true, he’s expecting another big year for the promotion in 2024.

ONE Championship is also set to return back to the United States in 2024, as the promotion announced events in Denver and Atlanta, which Chatri Sityodtong says proves the promotion is doing well.