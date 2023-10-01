UFC champion Sean Strickland delivers powerful message while explaining why he drives a sh*tty Hyundai

By Chris Taylor - October 1, 2023

UFC champion Sean Strickland delivered a powerful message while explaining why he drives a “sh*tty” Hyundai.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Champion, Hyundai

Strickland (28-5 MMA) captured the middleweight world title last month with a stunning upset over Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) at UFC 293. The victory marked Sean’s third in a row, as he had previously earned wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Strickland’s popularity has skyrocketed since his title win, and his recent explanation of why he still drives a “sh*tty” Hyundai is only likely to add to his appeal.

“The reason why I drive like a sh*tty Hyundai is one I’m cheap, very cheap. But like the entire world makes you feel inadequate. Everything we do from what you wear to what you drive. You are born living in the… f**king a commercial. When you’re a little infant and you’re watching TV, you are born looking at Audi and Mercedes commercials. When you hand in a kid a cell phone they are born and being f**king brainwashed.”

Sean Strickland continued:

“And, like I love America more than anything, but I do not recognize the world we live in. We are creating a generation of boys who judge their character by what they drive and what they wear. I don’t want to participate in making people feel like you are not enough. If you make, if you work an 8-hour job, if you do rebar, if you do electrical. I think that value of you is by how you act, by the kind of father you are. And it’s a damn shame. It’s a damn shame that we let corporations come in this country and we ruin the idea of what a f**king man is.”

Sean Strickland concluded:

“So as long as I’m a f**king champion you guys, for you, enjoy your old f**king crocs, enjoy your old beat-up f**king Honda Civics, man. Just enjoy that sh*t.”

Check out the full video below from Strickland’s YouTube page:

Sean Strickland is still awaiting the announcement of his first attempted title defense. It is expected the American will return in the first quarter of 2024.

