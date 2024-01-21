UFC 297 Results: Dricus Du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 297 results, including the middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland (28-5 MMA) captured the promotion’s middleweight world title at September’s UFC 293 event, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya. That win marked ‘Tarzan’s’ third in a row, as he had previously scored victories over Abusupiyan Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov respectively.

Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) will be entering his first career UFC title bout sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his most recent being a second round TKO victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. The South African has scored finishes in 19 of his 20 career wins and is confident he will be able to do the same when he squares off with Sean Strickland this evening at the Scotia Bank Centre.

Sean Strickland got undressed before he got to the cage 😅 #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/vfV8WApCwY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024

Round one of the UFC 297 main event begins and Sean Strickland comes forward with a front kick to the body. He lands another. Dricus Du Plessis returns fire with a body kick. Strickland with a hard jab up the middle. He follows that up with a front kick to the body. Good volume early from the champion. Strickland with a jab that is partially blocked. He throws another that lands flush. Du Plessis misses with a right hand over the top. Sean Strickland with a pair of punches, but both are blocked. The challenger lands a hard body kick. He goes upstairs with a high kick that partially connects. Sean Strickland with a jab. He attacks the lead leg of the challenger. Dricus Du Plessis with another good body kick. He dives in a double leg takedown and gets it. Strickland looks to get to his feet, but Dricus drags him right back down. Du Plessis seemingly allows the champ back up and then hits him with a good right hand. Strickland with a nice jab. Du Plessis with a low kick and then a good kick to the body. He lunges in with a jab. Sean Strickland with a big right hand. Dricus Du Plessis fires back and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 297 main event begins and Strickland gets back to work with his jab. Du Plessis with a low kick, but it is checked. The crowd is now chanting ‘Let’s go Strickland’. Dricus lands a spinning back fist. One minute in. Sean Strickland with a big punch and then another jab. Dricus Du Plessis is having a hard time getting any real offense going. Sean is doing such a good job of controlling the fight with his jab. The South African lands a low kick. He comes forward and lands a big shot to the body. Strickland continues to dominate at range with crisp punches. Du Plessis lands a nice left hand and then a low kick. He leaps in with a right and then scores a takedown. 45 seconds remain. Strickland is bleeding around his right eye now. The American stands back up and eats a knee for his efforts. He separates. Dricus connects with a low kick. He charges in with a big punch to close out round two.

The third round of the UFC 297 main event begins and Dricus Du Plessis’ left eye is a mess and in danger of fully closing. Still, he starts the round by leaping forward with a right hand. Sean Strickland continues to slip and rip with the jab. Dricus is keeping the forward pressure going. He lands a right hand and then a low kick. He swings and misses with a big left hook. The South African looks really good here. He lands a hard kick to the body of the champ. He follows that up with a solid low kick. Strickland paws with his jab. Du Plessis continues to look for that left hook. He goes to the body with a kick. Sean Strickland counters with a left hook. The fighters take the center of the Octagon. Dricus Du Plessis lands a low kick and then just misses with an overhand right. Strickland with a double jab. The challenger answers with a 1-2. ‘DDP’ with a right. ‘Tarzan’ with a jab. A low kick and then a right hand from Du Plessis. He lands a leaping left. Another short right from the challenger. Strickland counters with a left hook.

Round four of the UFC 297 headliner begins and Dricus Du Plessis comes out swinging. He lands a good standing elbow that appears to have cut the champ. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Sean Strickland lands a big right hand. Dricus comes in swinging, but ‘Tarzan’ tags him with another hard right. Strickland is busted up now. Dricus tags him with a good combination. Strickland forces the clinch and ‘DDP’ is able to score a trip takedown. Sean gets right back up but eats a right hand. That cut around his left eye has gotten WAY worse. Du Plessis with a big right hand over the top. He lands a big head kick. Strickland appears to be in trouble. Dricus shoots in and scores a big takedown. He moves to the back of the champ. Strickland scrambles and is able to break free. 45 seconds remain. Du Plessis with an uppercut. Strickland swings and misses with an overhand right. Dricus Du Plessis comes forward with a couple of bombs that both miss. Sean Strickland answers with a 1-2.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 297 main event begins and both men come out swinging. Dricus Du Plessis with a right over the top. Sean Strickland with a jab and then a low kick. The South African continues to press the action. The chants of ‘DDP’ begin to fill the arena. Du Plessis with a 1-2. Strickland answers with a right hand. Dricus shoots for a takedown, but Sean sprawls and defends. Stickland with a pair of jabs. He lands a big right hand. Du Plessis fires back but misses. Strickland with another nice jab. Du Plessis answers with a body kick. One minute remains. Both men with big punches in the pocket. Du Plessis with a jab. Strickland with a big right. The fighters have a wild exchange to close out the fight.

Official UFC 297 Results: Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Who would you like to see Du Plessis fight next following his victory over Strickland this evening in Toronto?