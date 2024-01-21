Pros react after Raquel Pennington defeats to Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297

By Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 297 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington.

Pennington (16-8 MMA) was entering her second career UFC title bout sporting a five-fight winning streak, her most previous victory being a split decision over Ketlen Vieira twelve months ago. Prior to that win, ‘Rocky’ had earned victories over Aspen Ladd, Macy Chiasson, Pannie Kianzad and Marion Reneau.

Meanwhile, Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since defeating former champion Holly Holm in July of last year. That victory was of course later overturned to a no-contest, this after it was revealed that the Brazilian had tested positive for Ritalinic Acid. Prior to that contest, ‘Sheetara’ was coming off back-t0-back submission wins over Lina Lansberg and Stephanie Egger respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 297 co-main event resulted in a hard fought back and forth affair. Mayra Bueno Silva had a strong opening round, but ‘Rocky’ came back strongly in round two to seemingly even up the scorecards. After the opening ten minutes, Silva was clearly growing fatigued and that only got worse as the fight progressed. Pennington dominated the final ten minutes, nearly scoring a submission finish towards the end of round five.

Official UFC 297 Results: Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pennington vs. Bueno Silva’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Raquel Pennington defeating Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297:

Who would you like to see Raquel Pennington fight next following her victory over Mayra Bueno Silva this evening in Toronto?

