Pros react after Dricus Du Plessis dethrones Sean Strickland at UFC 297

By Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 297 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Dricus Du Plessis challenging Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) was entering his first career UFC title bout sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his most recent being a second round TKO victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in July. The South African had earned finishes in 19 of his 20 career wins prior to tonight’s headliner and was confident he w0uld do the same when he collided with ‘Tarzan’ this evening.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) had captured the promotion’s middleweight world title at September’s UFC 293 event, this after scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya. That win had marked ‘Tarzan’s’ third in a row, as he had previously scored victories over Abusupiyan Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 297 main event proved to be an epic back and forth affair. Sean Strickland had a great opening round, busting up the left eye of the challenger with a flurry of jabs. However, Dricus Du Plessis was able to turn the tide in rounds two and three, using his pace and forward pressure to get a slight edge on the American. After a highly productive fourth round, most fans and analysts had the fight either 3-1 for Du Plessis or all tied up at 2-2 headed into the fifth and final round. Although ‘Tarzan’ seemingly got the better of the South African in Round 5, it did not prove to be enough to retain the middleweight championship.

Official UFC 297 Results: Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Dricus Du Plessis defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297:

Were you surprised by tonight’s main event outcome? Who would you like to see Dricus Du Plessis fight next following his split decision victory over Sean Strickland this evening in Toronto?

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC UFC 297

Related

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, Results, UFC

UFC 297 Results: Dricus Du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024
Raquel Pennington, Mayra Bueno Silva, UFC 297, Results, Pros react
Raquel Pennington

Pros react after Raquel Pennington defeats to Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 297 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington.

Raquel Pennington, Mayra Bueno Silva, UFC 297, Results, UFC
Raquel Pennington

UFC 297 Results: Raquel Pennington defeats Mayra Bueno Silva (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 297 results, including the co-main event title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Neil Magny, Mike Malott, UFC 297, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

UFC 297 Results: Neil Magny TKO's Mike Malott in Round 3 (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 297 results, including the welterweight bout between Mike Malott and Neil Magny.

Movsar Evloev, UFC 297, UFC, Results
Movsar Evloev

Pros react after Movsar Evloev defeats Arnold Allen at UFC 297

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 297 main card kicked off with a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Movsar Evloev and Arnold Allen.

Movsar Evloev, UFC 297

UFC 297 Results: Movsar Evloev defeats Arnold Allen (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, Results
Sean Strickland

UFC 297: 'Strickland vs. Du Plessis' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

The Octagon returns to Toronto for tonight’s UFC 297 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White remains noncommittal to Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler: "We'll see"

Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White remains noncommittal to Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler in his Octagon return.

Dricus du Plessis' warning
Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis issues warning to Sean Strickland after ‘fight to the death’ comments: “Your wish has been granted my friend”

Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024

UFC star Dricus du Plessis has issued a clear warning to Sean Strickland ahead of their showdown at UFC 297.

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega
UFC

Yair Rodriguez plans to make a statement in rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC Mexico City: “I don’t see why people keep thinking his shoulder just fell off for no reason”

Harry Kettle - January 20, 2024

UFC star Yair Rodriguez wants to make a statement in his upcoming rematch against Brian Ortega.