Sean Strickland reacts following his title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “Hunter and Dana are probably like this motherf**ker”

Sean Strickland spoke with reporters shortly after his shocking title-earning victory over Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC 293 event.

Strickland (28-5 MMA) and Adesanya (24-3 MMA) collided in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Sydney, Australia.

Sean Strickland entered his first career UFC title shot on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a TKO victory over Abusupiyan Magomedov just two months ago. Prior to that, the brash American had earned a unanimous decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov in January of this year.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya was returning to action for the first time since reclaiming the UFC middleweight championship with a second-round knockout victory over longtime rival Alex Pereira this past April. ‘Stylebender’ had gone 4-2 over his previous six Octagon appearances overall, suffering losses to ‘Poatan‘ and Jan Blachowicz, while earning decision wins over Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

While Izzy highly doubted that Sean Strickland would follow through on his proclamation to have a “man dance” in their tilte fight at UFC 293, that is exactly what took place. To the shock of many fans and analysts, Strickland was able to get the better of Adesanya on the feet for the majority of their five-round contest, even dropping ‘Stylebender’ in the late stages of the opening round (see that here).

After twenty-five minutes of action, Sean Strickland was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory (49-46 x3).

Following his inspiring upset, Strickland spoke to reporters at the UFC 293 post-fight press conference and shared the following sentiments.

“How did this asshole ever get a belt? Who the f**k let this happen man? Hunter and Dana are probably like ‘this motherf**ker, how the f**k did we let this f**king retard get a belt?’ We f**ked up. Why did we agree to this?”

Sean Strickland continued:

“It was pretty good, but I’m kinda over it now. I mean at the end of the day, what are we going to do? The past is the past. Move the f**k on. Right? What now? I’m going to go back to training. Everyone is going to congratulate me and I’ll say ‘thank you guys’ and move the f**k on. This sh*t doesn’t make me happy (Strickland said pointing at the belt). I actually don’t know what makes me happy at times.”

