Renato Moicano admits that he ‘hates’ fighting at the UFC Apex: “Who gives a f*ck?”

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano isn’t thrilled about the location of his next fight.

The Brazilian has been out of action since a win over Brad Riddell in November at UFC 281. That victory was Renato Moicano’s third in his last four appearances in the cage. That one defeat came at the hands of former champion Rafael dos Anjos last March.

In February, Renato Moicano will return to the octagon to face ranked lightweight, Drew Dober. The hard-hitting contender is coming off a knockout win over Ricky Glenn in October. While a fun fight between two ranked lightweights, the Brazilian isn’t thrilled about one detail. That being, the location of the fight itself.

The two lightweight contenders will fight at the Apex in Las Vegas. Speaking in a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Renato Moicano was asked about his UFC Vegas 85 return, scheduled for next month. There, the Brazilian admitted that he wasn’t thrilled about fighting in the mostly empty arena. Instead, he would prefer to fight on UFC 299, scheduled for April in Miami.

Furthermore, he believes that just about every fighter feels the same way. In the eyes of Renato Moicano, it’s impossible to become a star without the likes of Joe Rogan, and a crowd on hand. However, he’s not in control of where he fights and will look to score another win in the arena next month. That is unless he gets his wish, and bout moved.

Renato Moicano unleashes on UFC Apex ahead of scheduled return

“This is a Fight Night. Nobody gives a s*** about Fight Nights,” Renato Moicano stated, discussing his scheduled return slated for next month. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the co-main event, main event, or the prelims. Who gives a f***? It’s just a s****y way to put UFC on ESPN. So hey, Dana White, I’d rather be on UFC 299. But I don’t make the rules. I’m an employee. Feb. 3, I will beat Drew Dober. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the Apex. Nobody likes the Apex, my brother. You can ask anybody. The fans hate the Apex. The fighters, I’m pretty sure they don’t like the Apex, too.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “I know the UFC has so many fighters right now and have to make so many fights. It makes sense for the Apex and ESPN. If you’re asking me if I’m happy to fight at the Apex, no way, brother. No way.”

“Imagine UFC 299 in Miami, a lot of people. “Renato Moicano concluded his thoughts about the Apex. “You have a great performance and then you can talk in a mic with a great guy like Joe Rogan or even Michael Bisping, DC, and you can express yourself.”

What do you make of these comments from Renato Moicano? Do you agree with his thoughts about the UFC Apex? Or are you a fan of the small Las Vegas venue?