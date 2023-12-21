Colby Covington was not impressed with Sean Strickland’s cageside brawl at UFC 296: “He’s a liability to the company”

Colby Covington wasn’t too impressed by Sean Strickland’s cageside brawl at UFC 296 last weekend.

While Colby Covington may have featured in the main event of UFC 296, he may not have been the biggest story coming out of the show. In addition to Leon Edwards’ victory, there was a pretty good promo for UFC 297 next month.

That promo came in the form of a huge scrap between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. The two men will compete for the UFC middleweight championship in Toronto just a few weeks from now. Prior to that, though, the UFC decided to sit them near one another at UFC 296.

As you can imagine, all hell broke loose, with Strickland attacking du Plessis in the crowd.

Upon hearing about this, Colby Covington doubled down on his recent comments regarding Strickland.