Israel Adesanya’s coach names three fighters as “the most obvious options” for his UFC return

By Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

Israel Adesanya’s coach has named three fighters as ‘the most obvious options’ for his return to the UFC.

Israel Adesanya

Mike Angove of ‘City Kickboxing’ shared with ‘Sky Sports New Zealand’ that Adesanya is back but the decision of when and who he will fight in the Octagon lies in the hands of the UFC:

“That’s up to the UFC (who he fights), Izzy is back in the gym. The rest isn’t really in our hands, it’s really about the options that the UFC are putting together, and they are about putting together a great show that’s a great draw that gets bums on seats and eyes on screens.”

Continuing Angove said:

“Obviously, Izzy-Dricus is one of those fights, Israel Adesanya is one of their biggest stars, Dricus is a new up and comer so that certainly has some appeal but whether it’s then or that opportunity is still there later, really that’s not in our court.”

Concluding, Angove went on to name two other potential fighters (h/t MMANews):

“What we know is we have to prepare for that potential fight, we have to prepare for a potential fight with Strickland, we have to prepare for a potential fight with Khamzat because those are the most obvious options on the table and the timing, it’s not up to us.” 

All said, it sounds like Adesanya (24-3 MMA) is ready to get back in the cage, and it’s all in the hands of the UFC.

Will we see Israel Adesanya vs. current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA); or former champion Strickland (28-6 MMA); or perhaps the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) as a potential opponent?

Could it happen at the historic UFC 300?

Who would you like to see Adesanya fight upon his return to the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

