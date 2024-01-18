Sean Strickland on a potential rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 300: “How much are you paying me?”

By Susan Cox - January 18, 2024

Sean Strickland is addressing the idea of a potential rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 300.

Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya

It was Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) vs. Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) in a middleweight title fight last September at UFC 293.

The result was a unanimous decision win for Strickland.

The newly crowned champion will now be facing Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) in his first title defense this coming Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Leading up to the bout, at a pre-fight press conference, Sean Strickland was asked about a rematch with Adesanya at the historical UFC 300 which will be taking place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Jed I. Goodman posted the following caption to ‘X‘ with a video of Strickland addressing the possibility of fighting at UFC 300:

“Sean Strickland is asked if he would face Adesanya at UFC 300 if the UFC wanted him to. #UFC297”

Speaking in the video, ‘Tarzan’ responded:

“Yeah, f*ck man. As of all things, how much money are you paying me? As of now? No. But how much money are you paying me?”

As they say, ‘it’s all about the money’ or perhaps the better known as ‘show me the money’.

But first, Strickland must focus on retaining the middleweight belt by defeating ‘Stillknocks’ this coming weekend.

Would you like to see Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya II at UFC 300?

Who are you betting on for the victory this Saturday – Du Plessis or Strickland?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

