UFC 297 | Pro fighters make their picks for Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva title fight
In the co-main event of UFC 297 in Toronto on Saturday, the vacant women’s bantamweight title is up for grabs as Raquel Pennington takes on Mayra Bueno Silva. Heading into the fight, Pennington is a +136 underdog while the Brazilian is a -174 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to some pro fighters to make their picks for the title fight at UFC 297. The majority of the pros believe Pennington will leave Toronto as the bantamweight champ, and likely doing so by decision.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva:
Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: Honestly, this is a good fight, I do want Mayra Bueno Silva to win because we did share the cage with one another. I’d like her to pull it off.
Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Raquel Pennington by decision, I think she wins the later rounds to get the win.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Raquel Pennington by decision. Those early rounds could be dangerous for her but I think she can edge out a decision.
Jimmy Flick, UFC flyweight: A lot of people might not know this, but Raquel Pennington fought on TUF season 18, and I was an alternate that season. I watched Raquel go through the season, watched her fight to get into the house and I became a fan of her boxing. Since then, I’ve followed her since then and been a big fan so I think she gets it done probably by decision.
Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: That is a good fight, Raquel Pennington has been looking great and I think she will become the champ here. Bueno Silva is dangerous, but I do think the longer the fight goes the better it is for Pennington.
Fighters picking Raquel Pennington: Jim Miller, Mario Bautista, Jimmy Flick, Marcus McGhee.
Fighters picking Mayra Bueno Silva: Gillian Robertson.
Topics:Mayra Bueno Silva Raquel Pennington UFC UFC 297