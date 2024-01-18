UFC 297 | Pro fighters make their picks for Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva:

Gillian Robertson, UFC strawweight: Honestly, this is a good fight, I do want Mayra Bueno Silva to win because we did share the cage with one another. I’d like her to pull it off.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: Raquel Pennington by decision, I think she wins the later rounds to get the win.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Raquel Pennington by decision. Those early rounds could be dangerous for her but I think she can edge out a decision.

Jimmy Flick, UFC flyweight: A lot of people might not know this, but Raquel Pennington fought on TUF season 18, and I was an alternate that season. I watched Raquel go through the season, watched her fight to get into the house and I became a fan of her boxing. Since then, I’ve followed her since then and been a big fan so I think she gets it done probably by decision.

Marcus McGhee, UFC bantamweight: That is a good fight, Raquel Pennington has been looking great and I think she will become the champ here. Bueno Silva is dangerous, but I do think the longer the fight goes the better it is for Pennington.

Fighters picking Raquel Pennington: Jim Miller, Mario Bautista, Jimmy Flick, Marcus McGhee.

Fighters picking Mayra Bueno Silva: Gillian Robertson.

