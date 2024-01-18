Henry Cejudo explains why he’s picking Dricus Du Plessis to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297: “His head is in the right place”

Henry Cejudo is explaining why he’s picking Dricus Du Plessis to defeat Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

UFC 297 is only days away, taking place on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Headlining the event is a middleweight title bout between current champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) and Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA).

Leading up to the event, it was Du Plessis who brought up Strickland’s traumatic childhood, which led to ‘Tarzan’ getting into an altercation with the South African while both were in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena at UFC 296. Strickland has addressed his now deceased abusive father in the media, and proceeded to say some topics should be ‘off limits’ when trash talking opponents.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo explained why he’s predicting Dricus Du Plessis for the win Saturday night:

“The biggest thing to me is where is (Strickland) at mentally? When you put so much stress on yourself, when you let the media in, you let analysts, guys like myself, and we’re allowed to kind of express our feelings of the situation, that stuff will get to you.”

“Either that or you probably shouldn’t bring that stuff up, but it’s too late now. They talk to the world, talking about about stabbing Dricus Du Plessis. If you go out there on Saturday and fight emotionally, Sean, you’re going to be in trouble. This is my biggest question right here. Can Sean Strickland fight? One hundred percent, but will he fight right? Or will he listen to his emotions?”

Initially, Cejudo thought he would go with Strickland for the win, explaining:

“I love the fight, but if I had to pick somebody to be able to win, I want to go with the American, I really do. I really do, but if this guy (Dricus Du Plessis) has trouble taking down Sean Strickland, and Sean Strickland has gone five rounds. It’s hard. I remember I doubted this dude against Robert Whittaker, but if I literally had to pick somebody, I got to go with (Strickland).”

Concluding, ‘Triple C’ confirmed he’s picking ‘Stillknocks’ for the win (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’m at the halfway point where I think I want go for this dude (Du Plessis) because of the emotions going on with Sean Strickland. I take that back. I’m going to have to go with the king of Africa. I just have to. It seems like his head is in the right place. He has good top control, good ground-and-pound. As much as I want to go for Sean Strickland. I cannot doubt the dude that beat Robert Whittaker.”

Dricus Du Plessis did indeed beat Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) via TKO this past July at UFC 290.

Do you agree with Cejudo that Strickland, should he fight emotionally, will be his own worst enemy and ultimately lose the belt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!