Sean Strickland explains why he’s “jealous” of Jake Paul

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is explaining why he’s a little bit ‘jealous’ of Jake Paul.

While Strickland isn’t really a fan of Jake Paul, he’s apparently jealous of how his career is playing out.

Paul recently defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision in a boxing match this past weekend at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

It was to be the 26 year olds seventh boxing victory. Pauls only loss came against Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in February of this year in Saudi Arabia. Fury won by split decision.

In an exchange on ‘Twitter‘, Sean Strickland said:

Jake Paul "Im going to fight a part time boxer to show I can box" Fuck I lost "OK let's get Nate, he's old, a little brain dead, 2 weight classes lower than me and made his career with grappling" Everyone "see told you Paul is good" Clown show continues… I'm just jealous — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 6, 2023

“Jake Paul ‘Im going to fight a part time boxer to show I can box’ F*ck I lost ‘OK let’s get Nate, he’s old, a little brain dead, 2 weight classes lower than me and made his career with grappling’ Everyone ‘see told you Paul is good’ Clown show continues… I’m just jealous”

Strickland, has had his own successes as of late, defeating Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision in January of this year and Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5 MMA) by TKO this past July.

It is rumored that Sean Strickland will be the next title challenger for Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) at UFC 293 in September.

