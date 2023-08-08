Sean Strickland insinuates he will be fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “To war China man”

By Susan Cox - August 8, 2023
Sean Strickland is insinuating that he will be fighting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

While initially it looked like an Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) was in the cards, after the latter’s TKO victory over Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) at UFC 290, then came the announcement that ‘Stillknocks’  was injured and wouldn’t be available to fight in September.

UFC 293 takes place on Saturday, September 10th at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Strickland, is ready, willing and able and took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following message:

“Meh I’ll get it worked out….. To war china man….

Although the UFC have yet to make it official, ‘Tarzan’ is confident that he will be fighting for the belt at UFC 293.

‘Spinnin Backfist’ put out a tweet saying:

“UFC 293 MAIN EVENT IS HERE. Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya will headline #UFC293 in Sydney ; only a few small details left to be worked out before being announced.”

Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) is riding high after back-to-back wins over Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) in January of this year and Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5 MMA) this past July.

Adesanya (24-2 MMA), the reigning middleweight champion, last fought and defeated Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) by KO this past April at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight title.

The two have been sparring on social media as well, with Sean Strickland tweeting:

“UFC history: Sean fight this good guy on a 2 day notice. “Sure”… Sean fight this guy we want to be the next big name in the top 5 if he beats you. “Sure”… Sean we might have you fly across the world on a 5 week notice to fight the Chinese Champion. “Sure”…. LMAO………”

And Adesanya’s ‘Twitter’ response:

Lol “5 weeks”. You been training since your last fight. We both fighting on short notice, you’re not doing nothing special, you dirty c*nt.”

Would you like to see Strickland vs Adesanya this September? Who would you bet on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

