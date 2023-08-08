Conor McGregor backs Dillon Danis as Bellator fighter is booked to box Logan Paul: “They’re about to learn”
It was announced on Tuesday that Dillon Danis will make his boxing debut on Oct. 14 against Logan Paul in England. It is a massive fight and one that had been worked on in the past but never came to fruition due to Paul suffering a knee injury while wrestling.
“October 14th, I’ll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat,” Danis wrote on Instagram.
After Dillon Danis announced his fight, Conor McGregor praised his friend and is backing him to get the win. Of course, McGregor and Danis are longtime teammates as Danis has been the Irishman’s jiu-jitsu coach for plenty of his UFC fights.
RELATED: Jake Paul believes people will claim his MMA fight against Nate Diaz will be rigged after he wins.
Dillon Danis Returns! 🔥 https://t.co/Vc8maLhkAB
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2023
“Dillon Danis Returns!,” McGregor tweeted.
Conor McGregor praises Dillon Danis
Even though Dillon Danis hasn’t boxed before and is known for his jiu-jitsu, both Conor McGregor and Danis are confident the Bellator fighter will get his hand raised. Writing an Instagram comment, the Irishman says the world will learn just how good Danis is come October.
“They’re about to learn!,” McGregor wrote in an Instagram comment.
Although Conor McGregor is confident in Dillon Danis, it is likely that Logan Paul will be the betting favorite in large part due to him having experience as a boxer. Although Paul hasn’t boxed since he faced Floyd Mayweather, he still has stepped into the ring three different times, while Danis hasn’t.
However, whether or not this fight happens though is to be seen as Danis did pull out of his boxing match against KSI. Paul even wrote in his announcement that he was worried about Danis pulling out, but for now, the fight is set and Conor McGregor has full faith in his teammate to get the win.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Bellator Conor McGregor Dillon Danis UFC