Conor McGregor backs Dillon Danis as Bellator fighter is booked to box Logan Paul: “They’re about to learn”

By Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023
Conor McGregor is backing Dillon Danis in his boxing debut.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor

It was announced on Tuesday that Dillon Danis will make his boxing debut on Oct. 14 against Logan Paul in England. It is a massive fight and one that had been worked on in the past but never came to fruition due to Paul suffering a knee injury while wrestling.

“October 14th, I’ll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat,” Danis wrote on Instagram.

After Dillon Danis announced his fight, Conor McGregor praised his friend and is backing him to get the win. Of course,  McGregor and Danis are longtime teammates as Danis has been the Irishman’s jiu-jitsu coach for plenty of his UFC fights.

RELATED: Jake Paul believes people will claim his MMA fight against Nate Diaz will be rigged after he wins.

“Dillon Danis Returns!,” McGregor tweeted.

Conor McGregor praises Dillon Danis

Even though Dillon Danis hasn’t boxed before and is known for his jiu-jitsu, both Conor McGregor and Danis are confident the Bellator fighter will get his hand raised. Writing an Instagram comment, the Irishman says the world will learn just how good Danis is come October.

“They’re about to learn!,” McGregor wrote in an Instagram comment.

Although Conor McGregor is confident in Dillon Danis, it is likely that Logan Paul will be the betting favorite in large part due to him having experience as a boxer. Although Paul hasn’t boxed since he faced Floyd Mayweather, he still has stepped into the ring three different times, while Danis hasn’t.

However, whether or not this fight happens though is to be seen as Danis did pull out of his boxing match against KSI. Paul even wrote in his announcement that he was worried about Danis pulling out, but for now, the fight is set and Conor McGregor has full faith in his teammate to get the win.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Conor McGregor Dillon Danis UFC

Related

SEan-Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why he’s “jealous” of Jake Paul

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023
Dillon Danis, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis booked for boxing match with Logan Paul

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

A Dillon Danis boxing match with Logan Paul has been booked.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque believes Rafael dos Anjos is the "perfect fight" for his return at UFC Vegas 78: "I do believe I can finish him"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Vicente Luque needed to make some changes after losing back-to-back fights.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland insinuates he will be fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “To war China man”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

Sean Strickland is insinuating that he will be fighting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts after Conor McGregor claims the UFC is no longer interested in matching them up

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

Michael Chandler is reacting after Conor McGregor claimed that the UFC is no longer interested in matching them up.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134, UFC Vegas 78, BKFC 48

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134 with Bryce Hall, Vicente Luque, John Dodson, Chris Daukaus, Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
Dana White

Cory Sandhagen says he spoke to Dana White following uneventful UFC Nashville main event: “He was real nice about it”

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has said he’s spoken to UFC president Dana White following his uneventful win over Rob Font last weekend.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

UFC 291 Fighter Salaries: Kevin Holland and Bobby Green take home big paydays

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2023

The UFC 291 salaries have been released – but only a handful have actually been made public for fans to see.

Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, UFC Nashville
Rob Font

What's next for Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font after UFC Nashville?

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

In the main event of UFC Nashville, top-10 bantamweights met in a 140lbs catchweight fight as Cory Sandhagen took on Rob Font.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor claims the UFC is no longer interested in Michael Chandler matchup: "There’s loads of juicy fights around"

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler may not happen after all.