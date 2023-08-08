Conor McGregor backs Dillon Danis as Bellator fighter is booked to box Logan Paul: “They’re about to learn”

Conor McGregor is backing Dillon Danis in his boxing debut.

It was announced on Tuesday that Dillon Danis will make his boxing debut on Oct. 14 against Logan Paul in England. It is a massive fight and one that had been worked on in the past but never came to fruition due to Paul suffering a knee injury while wrestling.

“October 14th, I’ll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat,” Danis wrote on Instagram.

After Dillon Danis announced his fight, Conor McGregor praised his friend and is backing him to get the win. Of course, McGregor and Danis are longtime teammates as Danis has been the Irishman’s jiu-jitsu coach for plenty of his UFC fights.

“Dillon Danis Returns!,” McGregor tweeted.