Sean Strickland explains why he accepted main event fight with unranked Abus Magomedov on July 1: “I just bought a new motorcycle and I’d like another one”

UFC fighter Sean Strickland has explained why he’s opted to take a fight against unranked foe Abus Magomedov.

It’s safe to say that Sean Strickland is a controversial figure. While he’s a solid competitor inside the Octagon, he knows how to ruffle feathers outside of it.

Still, you could argue that’s one of the reasons why he’s so popular, and one of the reasons why he continues to get big opportunities. Most recently, it was announced that he’d be headlining once again for the UFC when he takes on Abus Magomedov on July 1.

In the eyes of many, this came across as a strange move. Strickland is one of the top ranked middleweights in the promotion, whereas Magomedov has only fought once in the UFC.

When asked about it on Twitter, Strickland had the following to say.

They said "Sean you're going to be waiting for a long time for a top 6+ guy to open up or we will pay you a lot of money to fight this guy" sooo here we are, I just bought a new motorcycle and I'd like another one… thinking a sport bike if anyone has a hook up?!?! https://t.co/KaVMhWHyuK — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 23, 2023

Strickland gets honest

Sean Strickland loves to get in there and scrap – we know this about him. He may not always put on the most exciting fights in the world. But, he’s definitely a tough test for most at that weight class.

If Magomedov is serious about climbing the ranks, he needs to go in there and make a real statement this summer. If he doesn’t, Sean will punish him for it.

Are you excited to see Sean Strickland return to the cage? What do you expect to happen in this collision with Abus Magomedov?