search
Belal Muhammad Colby Covington UFC

Belal Muhammad explains how Colby Covington title shot “worked out better” for him in the long run

By Harry Kettle - April 27, 2023
Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad has explained how Colby Covington getting a UFC title shot has actually worked out quite well for him.

While it has yet to be officially booked, Colby Covington looks set to challenge for the UFC welterweight championship in his next fight. He’ll do so against Leon Edwards, the man who defeated Kamaru Usman twice to cement his status as the new king of the mountain at 170 pounds.

The decision to put Colby in that spot, of course, led to a lot of backlash within the division. One man who has made his feelings for ‘Chaos’ crystal clear in recent times is none other than Belal Muhammad.

Muhammad, who is riding a strong unbeaten streak right now, is set to battle Gilbert Burns on short notice at UFC 288 next month. In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about Covington getting the chance to battle Edwards.

“That was the cool thing about the whole situation,” Muhammad said. “Them giving the shot to Colby, I think it, like, worked out better for me because that’s when the fans started being like, ‘All right, well, bro, that doesn’t make any sense at all. This guy’s on an eight-fight winning streak. He has history with Leon. What else does he need to do?’ Even the haters, I was getting so many messages, like, ‘I hate you, but you deserve the title fight.’”

Muhammad prepares for war

Belal also touched on his fight against Burns next weekend.

“I don’t think Gilbert’s fought anybody that’s gonna push it like me, move like me, adjust like me, make in-fight adjustments like (me). You see me fight backward, you see me fight forward, you see me fight laterally. He doesn’t know what I’m gonna bring to the table. I know what he’s gonna bring to the table, because I’ve been watching him. He doesn’t really change his game plan or his style up. And this being a short-notice fight, there’s not a lot of strategy that comes in it from his side. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do this because I’m good at it,’ but I’m better at what you’re good at.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Belal Muhammad? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong open to co-promotion with UFC: “It’s very clear there are two big giants, one in the east and one in the west"

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023
Brady Hiestand
UFC

Brady Hiestand "not surprised" the ref stopped his fight against Batgerel Danaa, eyes Christian Rodriguez at UFC 289: "He didn't even protest the stoppage"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023

Brady Hiestand knew he had the cardio advantage over Batgerel Danaa and thought the longer the fight went, the better it was for him. Entering the fight at UFC Vegas 71, Hiestand was the underdog […]

Sean Strickland
UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland gets roasted by reporter during recent interview (Video)

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023

Sean Strickland is a character to some. To others, he can’t take a joke. That was the case during a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, a UFC and social media personality that has been prominently […]

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman reveals he's fallen in love with the sport again, targets return within the next few months: "I’ve been training now and I just feel stronger"

Lewis Simpson - April 28, 2023

Kamaru Usman is re-finding his love for the sport of mixed martial arts and wants to return within the next couple of months. Since making his professional debut in 2012, Usman is currently facing the […]

Luke Rockhold
Israel Adesanya

Luke Rockhold open to UFC return to face "true champion" Israel Adesanya: "I think I present a lot of problems for Izzy"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023

Luke Rockhold isn’t ruling out fighting for the UFC again. Rockhold came back last August at UFC 278 after three years away and suffered a decision loss to Paulo Costa. It was his third defeat […]

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker discusses his newly announced matchup with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I do believe that I am just better”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023
Israel Adesanya
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend demanding half of the champ's earnings: “Them b**ches get crazy”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation involving Israel Adesanya and his ex-girlfriend. Earlier this month, Israel Adesanya regained his UFC middleweight championship. He did so by knocking out rival […]

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo plans to go after “Alexander the Average” after disposing of “Aljizzlain Sterling” and “Ronald MethDonald”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

Henry Cejudo has laid out his plans for the future following his fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 next weekend. Next Saturday night in Newark, Henry Cejudo will return to the Octagon. In doing […]

Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

Coach Ray Longo doesn’t believe Aljamain Sterling will get the proper credit if he beats Henry Cejudo at UFC 288: “There’s always gonna be something. It’s never clean”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

Ray Longo doesn’t feel like Aljamain Sterling will get the credit he deserves if he’s able to defeat Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Next Saturday night in Newark, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight […]

Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith explains why former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira will “have problems” at light heavyweight: “That dude will make him look tiny”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

UFC fighter Anthony Smith has explained why he thinks Alex Pereira could end up having some problems up at light heavyweight. Earlier this month, Alex Pereira fell short in his rematch against Israel Adesanya. He […]